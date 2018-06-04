CMOS and Scmos Image Sensor Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2017 – 2023

Market Highlights:

An image sensor detects and provides any related information regarding an image. It is most commonly used in digital cameras and imaging devices to transform the light that falls on their respective lenses into a digital image. The image sensor market is segmented on the basis of technology that includes charged coupled device (CCD), complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS), scientific complementary metal oxide semiconductor (sCMOS) and others. The major growth driver of image sensor market includes rising demand for smartphones with in-built cameras Furthermore, low power consumption and compactness of CMOS image sensor and increasing use of image sensors in the biometric applications are expected to revolutionize their demand in the market.

The global CMOS & sCMOS image sensor market is growing at a rapid pace. CMOS image sensor has marked a wide range of applications and hence leading industrial players have highly invested in their development which is fuelling the adoption even more. The implementation of CMOS image sensors is seen in the consumer electronics as well as the automotive sector. Also, its 4K pixel technology is supporting the growth of the CMOS image sensor market in the security and surveillance sector. Though CCD sensors offer light sensitivity and better quality, their adoption is low because of design complexity and high-power consumption associated with them.

Major Key Players

BAE Systems Inc.,

Sony Corporation,

Canon Inc.,

Toshiba Corporation,

Panasonic Corporation,

SK Hynix Inc.,

Omni Vision Technologies Inc.,

Samsung Electronics,

Sharp Corporation,

ON Semiconductor Corporation among others

The global CMOS & sCMOS image sensor market is projected to reach USD 30.84 billion at a CAGR of over 10.72% by the end of the forecast period.

Segments:

The global CMOS & sCMOS image sensor market is segmented by technology, specification wafer size & sensor size, and application. Based on the technology, the market is segmented into FSI (Front side illumination), back-side illumination and others. Based on the specification, the market is segmented into processing type, spectrum, and array type. On the basis of wafer size, the market is segmented into 300mm, 200mm, and others. Based on sensor size, the market is segmented into medium format, full frame, APS-H and APS-C, 4/3inch and 1 inch and below. Based on the application, the market is segmented into consumer electronics, automobile, surveillance, medical and others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of CMOS & sCMOS Image Sensor market is being studied in the region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is dominating the global CMOS & sCMOS image sensor market with the largest market share followed by North America and Europe. The presence of major players is a significant factor driving the market in the region. The demand for CMOS image sensor across all industry verticals such as aerospace, consumer electronics, automotive, surveillance, medical and others are aiding the market growth in the region.

