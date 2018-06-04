Co2 Indicator Labels Market: Worldwide Industry Analysis and New Market Opportunities Explored

Global Co2 Indicator Labels Market: Overview

In keeping with the high standard of packaging, dedicated efforts have been put in the field of packaging, across the world in the last couple of decades. This led to the rise of active, smart, and intelligent packaging technologies. Growing consumer awareness regarding food packaging hygiene initiated a chain reaction, which led to an increase in demand for packaging technologies that could extend the shelf life of the food products. One of the intelligent packaging technologies in use today is – Co2 sensing.

It is known that one of the strongest indicators of food spoilage is the increase in the level of Co2 gas. This effect is observed especially in Modified Atmosphere Packaging formats. This fuels demand for products such as Co2 indicator levels that efficiently monitor the levels of Co2 in the packaged food, and keep track of the levels throughout the supply chain, until the food reaches the customer.

As a result of high efficiency in monitoring the Co2 content in the package, the global Co2 indicator labels market is anticipated to witness steady growth during the forecast period. As many countries begin to feel more confident toward investing in advanced packaging technologies, the global Co2 indicator labels market will enjoy a largely positive outlook, over the next decade.

Global Co2 Indicator Labels Market: Dynamics

The global packaging industry has undergone significant transformation in the last decade, with companies employing new technologies to ensure the safety of the product. The global Co2 indicator labels market growth is expected to grow on the backdrop of global intelligent packaging industry growth, which is currently projected to register around 7%-8%. In many regions, such as North America and Western Europe, the need for packaging solutions that extend shelf life of the product has dictated the momentum of packaging innovation.

As increase in the level of Co2 is one of the most efficient ways to determine the extent of food spoilage, the demand for Co2 indicator labels is expected to go up, during 2017-2027. Ongoing research and development by manufacturers and research institutions has led to many breakthroughs in the industry. Various intelligent packaging technologies have been developed in recent years, which manufacturers and brand owners have been quick to incorporate into their products.

Brochure With Latest Advancements and Application https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36722

Apart from that, growth in online food retail has paved way for growth in demand for Co2 indicator labels. Despite their efficiency, the global Co2 indicator labels market growth may be hampered by the fact that many countries do not find advanced packaging technologies a viable option. Acceptance of a packaging technology by the local market significantly depends on the average consumer’s prejudice. Therefore, it is anticipated that the global Co2 indicator labels market has significant opportunities for growth, given proper marketing strategies followed by brand owners.

Global Co2 Indicator Labels Market: Segmentation

The global Co2 indicator labels market has been segmented as follows –

On the basis of applications, the global Co2 indicator labels market is segmented as –

Sliced and cooked meat

Cheese

Bread

Airline meals

Catering Pack

Others

Global Co2 Indicator Labels Market: Geographical Outlook

The global Co2 indicator labels market is broadly divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Download and View Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=36722

The North America region is anticipated to lead the global Co2 indicator labels market, owing to a higher degree of consumer acceptance for advanced packaging technologies. The Western Europe Co2 indicator labels market is expected to follow closely, in terms of market value and volume. This is attributed to an increase in the number of people preferring case-ready meals. The U.K., for instance, consumes more than 50% of the case-ready meals in entire Europe.

Growth in penetration of online food retail has enabled more consumer preference for food ordered online. This could lead to significant opportunities for growth of the global Co2 indicator labels market, especially in emerging economies such as India and China. Countries in Africa are also anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of the Co2 indicator labels market during the forecast period.

Global Co2 Indicator Labels Market: Key Players

Two of the key players operating in the global Co2 indicator labels market are – Insignia Technologies Ltd., and PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH.