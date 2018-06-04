Coating Additives Market 2017, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Study on Coating Additives Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coating Additives Market by applications (architectural, automotive, industrial, wood & furniture), by type (acrylic coating, fluoropolymer, metallic, urethane coating additives), by formulation (solvent-borne, powder-based, water-borne) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Coating Additives over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Coating Additives Market which includes company profiling of Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG ,Elementisplc, BYK-Chemie GmbH, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, AkzoNobel N.V. , Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and The DOW Chemical Company. According to report the global coating additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/918

Segments Covered

The report on global coating additives market covers segments such as function, applications, type, and formulation. The function segments include anti-foaming, biocides, rheology modification, impact modification, wetting & dispersion, and others. On the basis of applications the global coating additives market is categorized into architectural, automotive, industrial, wood & furniture, and others. Furthermore, on the basis of type the coating additives market is segmented as acrylic coating additives, fluoropolymer coating additives, metallic coating additives, urethane coating additives, and others. On the basis of formulation the coating additives market is segmented as solvent-borne, powder-based, and water-borne.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global coating additives market such as, Eastman Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG ,Elementisplc, BYK-Chemie GmbH, BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, AkzoNobel N.V. , Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and The DOW Chemical Company.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global coating additives market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of coating additives market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the coating additives market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the coating additives market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed Description and Company Mentioned in this Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical_material/global_coating_additives_market

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Coating Additives Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Coating Additives Market

4. Global Coating Additives Market by Function 2017 – 2023

4.1 Anti-Foaming

4.2 Biocides

4.3 Rheology Modification

4.4 Impact Modification

4.5 Wetting & Dispersion

4.6 Others

5. Global Coating Additives Market by Applications 2017 – 2023

5.1 Architectural

5.2 Automotive

5.3 Industrial

5.4 Wood & Furniture

5.5 Others

6. Global Coating Additives Market by Type 2017 – 2023

6.1 Acrylic Coating Additives

6.2 Fluoropolymer Coating Additives

6.3 Metallic Coating Additives

6.4 Urethane Coating Additives

6.5 Others

7. Global Coating Additives Market by Formulation 2017 – 2023

7.1 Solvent-Borne

7.2 Powder-Based

7.3 Water-Borne

8. Coating Additives Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

8.1 North America

8.1.1 North America Coating Additives Market by Function

8.1.2 North America Coating Additives Market by Applications

8.1.3 North America Coating Additives Market by Type

8.1.4 North America Coating Additives Market by Formulation

8.1.5 North America Coating Additives Market by Country

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Europe Coating Additives Market by Function

8.2.2 Europe Coating Additives Market by Applications

8.2.3 Europe Coating Additives Market by Type

8.2.4 Europe Coating Additives Market by Formulation

8.2.5 Europe Coating Additives Market by Country

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market by Function

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market by Applications

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market by Type

8.3.4 Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market by Formulation

8.3.5 Asia-Pacific Coating Additives Market by Country

8.4 RoW

8.4.1 RoW Coating Additives Market by Function

8.4.2 RoW Coating Additives Market by Applications

8.4.3 RoW Coating Additives Market by Type

8.4.4 RoW Coating Additives Market by Formulation

8.4.5 RoW Coating Additives Market by Sub-region

9. Companies Covered

9.1 Eastman Chemical Company

9.2 Evonik Industries AG

9.3 Elementisplc

9.4 BYK-Chemie GmbH

9.5 BASF SE

9.6 Ashland Inc.

9.7 Arkema SA

9.8 AkzoNobel N.V.

9.9 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

9.10 The DOW Chemical Company

Contact Us

Infinium Global Research,

Website:https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com

Email: sales@infiniumglobalresearch.com