Automotive Safety System Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

The vehicle safety systems are the vehicle technology assisting in preventing and minimizing the collision injury. The safety systems include seatbelts and headrest that helps to hold the occupant in place during collision and minimize the chances of injury.

Increased demand of high speed vehicles and rise in number of young consumers are resulting in an increased rate of accidents. A number of vehicles are currently being integrated with advanced safety features such as blind spot detection, lane keep assist, and anti-roll braking system.

The Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard has made it mandatory for all vehicles in the U.S to have front seatbelts. Automakers have started utilizing the seat belt pretensioner in unison with the seatbelts in order to address the rising concern about occupant safety. The seat belt pretensioner senses sudden deceleration before a collision and locks the seatbelt and firmly holds the passenger in the seat and then, allows the person to come in contact with the deflating air bag. Seatbelts are the most widely employed restrain system and currently, it holds a prominent share of the market.

Browse report details https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/automotive-safety-system-market.html

Usage of airbags in the front and side of the vehicle, in order to minimize injury, is also a widely accepted safety restraint system. The front passenger and driver airbag is mandatory in North America. Similar government regulations in developing countries for airbag are anticipated to boost the market. China’s New Car Assessment Program has made it mandatory for all vehicles to have frontal airbags, considering China witnesses a high rate of vehicle production, the demand of airbag is likely to increase. Automakers such as Mercedes Benz and BMW have deployed active head restraints in their cars. The active head restraints are powered by a pressurized gas or springs to support the occupants head during a collision and minimize the chances of whiplash injury.

The high cost of safety system are a restraining factor for the market growth as many low segment cars opt only for mandatory features such as airbags and seatbelts.

Globally the safety system market for vehicle can be segmented based on type of restraint, technology, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the safety system market can be classified into five segments. The seatbelts segment holds a major share of the market across all regions. Adoption of airbags in developing countries is estimated to boost the safety system market. The development in technology and reduction of price of the active head restraint is anticipated to further boost its penetration into the safety system market.

For More Professional and Technical Industry Insights https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43781

Based on technology, the safety system can be segmented into six segments. The antilock braking technology segment is witnessing expansion and is estimated to boost the safety system market. The blind spot detection technology is gaining momentum due to the assistance is provides to the driver to spot oncoming vehicles.

Based on vehicle type, the global safety system market can be classified into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle currently dominates the market and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. There is a rise in acceptance of safety restraints in commercial vehicles, and the trend is expected to further continue during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the global safety system can be segregated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Safety systems such as airbags, seatbelts, and head restraints deployed during collision are then required to be replaced, thus safety restraint system holds a strong aftermarket presence.

Download TOC https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=43781

In terms of region, the safety system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Awareness among consumers and increasing affordability of expensive safety technologies are likely to propel the demand for safety systems in Europe and North America. Rise in vehicle production in Asia Pacific is estimated to drive the safety system market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global safety system market for automotive include Autoliv Inc., Takata Corporation, Nihon Plast Co., Ltd., Delphi Automotive Plc., ZF TRW, Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Lear Corporation, Hyundai Mobis, Grammer AG, Johnson Controls, and Toyota Boshoku.