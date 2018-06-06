Antimicrobial Additives Industry 2018 Market Share, Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Antimicrobial Additives market 2018 Industry report incorporates Antimicrobial Additives Industry Volume, piece of the overall industry showcase Trends, Size, Share, classifications, applications and Cost Structure, Antimicrobial Additives Growth angles, an extensive variety of user, Utilization proportion, supply and request investigation, fabricating limit, Antimicrobial Additives price amid the forecast time frame 2018 to 2023

Global Antimicrobial Additives Market Information by Product (Organic and Inorganic), by application (Construction, Automotive, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Electronics, and Others) and by End-use (Paints & Coatings, Paper, Plastic, Inks, Silicone & Rubber and Others) – Forecast to 2022

Current Market Scenario :

Hygiene issues have become more and more relevant in the last few years due to the increasing population and difficulty in finding a solution to reduce the problems with microbial contaminations. Antimicrobial are used to control the growth of bacteria in surfaces, such as plastics and other materials. The market for antimicrobial additives has been developing steadily, with the largest market share for the healthcare industry.

Apart from healthcare it also used in food & beverages, construction, automotive, electronics, among others. In healthcare, it is used in integrated and lasting hygienic antimicrobial protection to products such as breathing circuits, endoscopes, etc. In food & beverages industry it is used to avoid infection from packaged and processed food. The increasing awareness about hygiene and safety has augmented the market for such additives.

Antimicrobial Additives Industry Top Key Players:

The key players of global Antimicrobial Additives market report include- BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, A. Schulman Inc., Sanitized AG, Clariant AG, Microban International, Biocote Limited, Polyone Corporation, King Plastic Corporation, and Steritouch Ltd.

Antimicrobial Additives Market Scope :

This study provides an overview of the global antimicrobial additives industry, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global antimicrobial additives market as product, application and end-use

Regional Analysis of Global Antimicrobial Additives Market:

North America and APAC are seen as well-established markets for these additives in almost all the industries such as food & beverages, healthcare, construction among others. The market is expected to show steady growth over the forecasted period.

APAC is the largest and fastest growing market for antimicrobial additives, followed by North America and Europe. The share of APAC is attributed to the rapid urbanization and population growth. The region is seen with increased investment in infrastructure and healthcare sector to support the economic development and changing lifestyles. This further fuels the demand for such additives in construction and healthcare industries.

