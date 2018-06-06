Emulsion Polymers Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast Up to 2025

A research study titled, “Emulsion Polymers Market by product type, application and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.
Market Highlights:
The Global Emulsion Polymers Market was worth USD 33.57 billion in the year of 2016 and is foreseen to garner roughly USD 56.28 billion by 2025, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.91% during the forecast period. Rising use of emulsion polymer in adhesives, coatings and paints is said to be the factor to boost the growth of this market. Expanding projects of construction in Asia Pacific and Middle East is also said to boost the demand for paints and coatings that are high in quality thus, having a positive impact on the growth of the market. Additionally, improved adhesive utilization in the industry of automotive coatings is anticipated to boost the growth of this market significantly. Growing concerns that are related to the environment have compelled authorities including Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) to impose stringent regulations with the aim of increasing the utilization of products that are bio-based and reduce the harmful impact on the environment.
The Global Emulsion Polymers Market Is Segmented As Follows:
Emulsion Polymers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product Type, 2016-2025:
Polyurethane Dispersions
Acrylic
Vinyl Acetate Polymers
Styrene Butadiene Latex
Other Product Type
Emulsion Polymers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application, 2016-2025:
Paper & Paperboard
Adhesive & Sealants
Paints & Coatings
Other Applications
Emulsion Polymers Market Assessment and Forecast, By End User, 2016-2025 ($Million):
Automotive
Building & Construction
Textile & Coatings
Chemicals
Other End User
Emulsion Polymers Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):
North America
U.S
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
Australia
India
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
Competitive Insights:
The global market of emulsion polymers contains a large number of mid-sized companies as well as multinationals in the market. The major companies are DOW Chemical Company, BASF Construction Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd, OMNOVA Solutions, Arkema, Lubrizol, Wacker Chemie AG, Trinseo, Nuplex Industries, Momentive Performance Materials and DIC Corporation. With the aim of promoting the demand in the Asia Pacific, manufacturers are anticipated to invest in expanding the facilities along with the portfolio of the product. With the aim of attracting more consumers, manufacturers have implanted the low-cost method.
