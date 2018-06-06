Reactive Diluents Market 2018 | Global Size, Segments, Growth and Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario

Reactive Diluents, commonly known as thinners, are added to reduce the viscosity of substances. It not only reduces the viscosity but also takes part in the polymerization process of the substance in which it is added. Reactive Diluents are commonly added to the epoxy resin to increase its flexibility and handling properties. Epoxy resins are widely used in the manufacturing paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and composites, which, in turn, is used in various end-use industries such as building & construction, automotive, electrical & electronics, wind energy, and other.

Competitive Analysis

Some of the key players in the Global Reactive Diluents Market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Bodo Möller Chemie GmbH (Germany), Ipox Chemicals GmbH (Germany), Huntsman Corporations (U.S.), UL LLC (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Hexion.(U.S.), SACHEM Inc. (U.S.), Aditya Birla Chemicals (India), Arkema SA (France), Nippon Shokubai Co., LTD (Japan), ADEKA CORPORATION (Japan), and EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (Switzerland).

Market Segmentation

The Global Reactive Diluents Market is segmented into Type, Application, End-Use Industry and Region.

On the Basis of the Type, the Global Reactive Diluents Market is segmented into aliphatic, aromatic, and cycloaliphatic. The aliphatic type is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing segment in the global market during the forecast period due to its low cost and easy manufacturing process.

On the Basis of the Application, the Global Reactive Diluents Market is segmented into paints & coatings, composites, adhesives & sealants, and others. The paints & coatings are expected to hold the major market share due to their wide end-use applications in industries such as building & construction and automotive industry.

On the Basis of the End-User Industry, the Global Reactive Diluents Market is segmented into automotive, construction, electrical & electronics, wind energy, and others. The construction industry accounted for the largest share of the overall market and is expected to continue dominating the market due to rapid industrialization in emerging countries, and increasing renovation activities in countries such as the U.S. and the U.K.

Regional Analysis

The Global Reactive Diluents Market is spanned across five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for reactive diluents, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific market is driven by the growing construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics industry. North America, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America markets are driven by the building & construction industry. The growth of the European market is driven by the presence of strong automotive & wind energy industry.

