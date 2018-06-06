Veterinary-Animal Vaccines to Surge at a Robust Pace in Terms of Revenue Over 2023

Veterinary Vaccine Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Veterinary Vaccine Market by type (aquaculture, companion animal, porcine, poultry, livestock vaccines), disease (aquaculture, companion animals, livestock, poultry, porcine), technology (recombinant, toxoid, live attenuated, inactivated vaccines) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Veterinary Vaccine Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Veterinary Vaccine Market are Jinyu Bio-Technology, Zoetis, China Animal Husbandry, Merck Animal Health, Tianjin Ringpu, BoehringerIngelheim, Hipra, Phibro Animal Health, Vetoquinol, and Virbac. According to report the global veterinary/animal vaccines market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Porcine Vaccines Segment is expected to Account for the Largest Share of the Market

The global veterinary/animal vaccines market was worth USD 6422.2 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 9276.6 million in 2023, expanding at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2017 and 2023. The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing prevalence of livestock diseases coupled with growing livestock population, increasing adoption of companion animals, government initiatives to promote animal health and increase animal productivity and innovation & introduction of new vaccines.

Technological Advancements in the Manufacturing of Animal Vaccines Are Anticipated Provide Opportunities for the Players in Vaccine Market

On the other side stringent regulations and high storage costs of vaccines are likely to be the primary restraining factors affecting the growth in the market over the next few years. Moreover, growing awareness about use of vaccines to improve animal health among farmers in emerging markets and technological advancements in the manufacturing of animal vaccines are anticipated provide opportunities for the players in vaccine market. North America is the largest revenue generating region and it is mainly driven by large scale production and consumption of veterinary/animal vaccines materials in the U.S. Asia-Pacific is expected to growth at the highest CAGR of X.X% over the forecast period.

The report on global veterinary/animal vaccines market covers segments such as type, disease, and technology. The type segments include aquaculture vaccines, companion animal vaccines, porcine vaccines, poultry vaccines, livestock vaccines, and other animal vaccines. On the basis of disease the global veterinary/animal vaccines market is categorized into aquaculture, companion animals, livestock, poultry, and porcine. Furthermore, on the basis of technology the veterinary/animal vaccines market is segmented as, recombinant vaccines, toxoid vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, and inactivated vaccines.

North America to Witness the Highest Growth during the Forecast Period

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Research Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global veterinary/animal vaccines market such as, Jinyu Bio-Technology, Zoetis, China Animal Husbandry, Merck Animal Health, Tianjin Ringpu, BoehringerIngelheim, Hipra, Phibro Animal Health, Vetoquinol, and Virbac.

