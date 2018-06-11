Bag Forklift Systems Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Global bag forklift systems market: Introduction

Bag forklift systems are equipment used to eliminate the need for manual lifting of OOG (Out of Gauge) baggage. This creates a safe work environment for operators and reduces the risk of damage to OOG baggage. In many cases, certain baggage exceeds the size and weight of standard shipments, and therefore has to be manually transferred between the container and the departure/arrival station. Bag forklifts are highly efficient loading and unloading systems, typically used in places such as airports.

Other industries served by bag forklift systems include, the chemical and fertilizers industry, food & beverage industry, and other manufacturing industries. One of the key factors driving the growth of the global bag forklift systems market is that it drastically reduces human labour. Bag forklift systems can be efficiently operated by one operator. Therefore, due to convenience in operation, supported by safe working environment are some of the key factors, which are expected to ensure a rather positive outlook for the growth of the global bag forklift systems market during the forecast period.

Global bag forklift systems market: Dynamics

The global bag forklift systems market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the growth in air cargo, globally, which is currently registering a meteoric growth. Growing penetration of automated loading and unloading systems across the globe has significantly reduced man labour. Therefore, it is anticipated that bag forklift systems will be one of the most sought after automated machinery in the coming years. The growth in air cargo has been known to be consistent with improvement in trade volume.

Therefore, increasing penetration of modern trade is also expected to be one of the key drivers for the growth of the global bag forklift systems market. Various manufacturers of bag forklift systems also emphasizes on incorporation of multiple concepts in the design of a bag forklift system. For instance, the Ventomatic Flying Forklift system is a merger of two technologies – the palletiser, and the push-pull stack loader. Therefore, the palletiser feed the bag forklift system, which then loads stacks of bags directly on to the truck.

This enables the system to remain operation all day long – as a truck loader when a truck is present, and as a palletiser, in the absence of any truck. This drastically optimizes the process of loading and unloading. Despite the positive outlook, there are certain factors which might potentially hamper the growth of the global bag forklift systems market. Many warehouses and logistics companies do not invest in bag forklift systems due to the high initial cost of setup.

Global bag forklift systems market: Segmentation

The global bag forklift systems market has been segmented as –

On the basis of end use, the global bag forklift systems market has been segmented into –

Warehousing and logistics

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & Fertilizers

Retail

Others

Global bag forklift systems market: Geographical Outlook

The global bag forklift systems market has been divided into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. The North America bag forklift systems market is expected to retain the leading position during the forecast period. The large and growing volume of trade in the U.S. is the key factor for the growth of the North America bag forklift systems market. The APEJ bag forklift systems market is expected to witness a high CAGR during the next ten years, with growing trade volumes in countries such as China and India. The governments in these countries are pushing for improvement in trade infrastructure in these countries, which will essentially double the volume of shipments in the next five years.

Global bag forklift systems market: Key Players

Few of the key players operating in the global bag forklift systems market are – Beumer Group and Forklift Systems Inc., among others.