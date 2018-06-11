Press Release for Immediate Publication

Fingerprints & Ensurity enters into a strategic collaboration to bring secure USB devices for the Indian cybersecurity market

New Delhi, June 11th: Sweden’s Fingerprints & Card, a global leader in biometrics, announces its strategic collaboration with Ensurity Technologies, an innovative cybersecurity company, to bring advanced solutions to the Indian and global cybersecurity market.

The companies are working closely to integrate their respective technological strengths to bring the first-of-their-kind smart USB devices to the global markets. Ensurity has been working in the cybersecurity space over the past seven years. Advanced biometric touch sensors from Finger-prints will be incorporated into Ensurity’s secure USB devices and launched under the “ThinC” brand by the end of June.

ThinC will offer a range of FIDO-complaint, secure storage and computing devices that will ad-dress the security needs of sectors like BFSI, large consultancy firms and enterprises, or any kind of remote access based businesses and professionals. The companies also propose to work on providing secure identity management solutions on the cloud through Ensurity’s patent-ed technology.

Speaking of this collaboration, Niklas Strid, SVP Business Line Embedded, Fingerprints said, “We are happy to be collaborating with Ensurity, as we see the use of biometrics and Fin-gerprints technology, is growing into new form factors and solving evolving security needs for both the consumer and enterprise markets.”

Chakradhar Kommera, CEO & Co Founder, Ensurity said, “With the proliferation of digitaliza-tion, security is becoming integral to enterprise businesses that are looking for 100% data securi-ty to avoid any kind of business risk. Advance biometric sensors from Fingerprints are being used in the secure USB devices that Ensurity is launching shortly under the ThinC brand name. These devices will address the market needs of enterprises and provide secure shareable stor-age, safe remote computing and FIDO authentication to the customers. We are introducing this technology and product at a time when just the Indian biometrics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 31% during 2016 – 2021 as per an industry report. Through this collaboration, we aim to capture both the Indian and global markets ushering the best biometric technology through our most advanced USB product range.”

Amit Mathur, Chief Operating Officer, Ensurity added, “We see a huge opportunity in the ar-eas of secure biometric solutions and see the alliance with Fingerprints as an effective way of securing the needs of biometric implementations across all form factors & expanding our reach in the global markets.”

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints), based in Sweden, is the world’s leading biometrics company. Fin-gerprints believe in a secure and seamless universe, where customers are the key to everything. Finger-prints solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications globally, and are used bil-lions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website, read our blog, and follow us on Twitter.

About Ensurity

Ensurity Group offers cutting edge, pioneering cybersecurity solutions in the areas of secure computing and storage, identity management, applied cryptography, and blockchain. The company counts marquee institutions and enterprises among its clients. Ensurity’s innovative security solutions are seeing global acceptance due to growing privacy and security concerns. The company recently secured a global patent for a novel, post-quantum secure cryptography. For more information you can visit our website.

