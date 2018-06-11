Innopd Delivers More Effective New Turnkey Product Designs And Development Solutions To Promote Global Start-ups

To provide support and encourage small, medium and large-scale industries in addition to start-ups worldwide who continually strive to reduce production cost while maintaining quality, InnoPD Company Limited provides new and innovative prototyping, injection molding services, final product manufacturing and product delivery services at affordable cost.

Undoubtedly, global manufacturing firms especially the industrial design companies continually look for ways to reduce production cost while still maintaining a standard quality of products. It weighs heavy on those start-up and small-scale industries who are challenged with getting ideas. Certain strategies have been put up by InnoPD Company Limited, one of which is engaging in progressive research and coming up with innovative and more effective solutions in the product designs and development processes while offering these companies at budget prices.

Following research process, the company adopts standard product development and manufacturing processes. These processes cover stages ranging from idea development to final product manufacturing. InnoPD Company Limited prides itself on having the required workforce made up of expert engineers and technicians who adopt these systematic processes to ensure clients’ demands are met.

However, to enable companies to develop highly demanded and competitively priced products, InnoPD Company Limited adopts the new step by step product design and development process. The processes begin with the prior development of product idea, design and development and prototyping. This is then followed by production and marketing. The entire process is aimed at providing the start-ups as well as small and medium scale industrial companies with high-quality products at budget prices.

In addition, processes adopted in the manufacturing process include plastic injection molding and more. To add to the one-stop services, the company also engages in a cheap and quick delivery service to ensure that clients get products before the deadline.

About InnoPD Company Limited

InnoPD Company Limited, located in ChangFeng Industrial Area, Shenzhen China is a one-stop company primarily engaged in turnkey product design, development, contract manufacturing. The services offered include prototyping, injection molding, and final product manufacturing as well as product delivery services.

