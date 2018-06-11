Ocean Park Hong Kong Presents Summer Carnimal 2018

Ocean Park Hong Kong will soon be launching its brand new summer celebration, Summer Carnimal, which will go from 30 June to 2 September.Over a hundred international level elite performers from all over the world will present the biggest ever carnival at Ocean Park, including two different animal-themed grand parades during both the day and night, with tailor-made fine costumes and exquisite giant animal puppets being displayed for the first time. Additionally,amazing shows will be staged every hour – authentic Caribbean cultural shows that demonstrate superb stunts;various traditional Brazilian acts that are both unique and exciting such as dynamic drum performances; andprofessional synchronised swimming performancesto a national team standard.To get guests in the summer mood,a DJ party and vocal band performance at Aqua City Lagoon will also be staged.

A group of 50 elite performers from overseas will participate in grand parades during both day and night at Ocean Park this summer, presenting a whole new Caribbean Summer Parade and Caribbean Summer Night Parade. Every afternoon, the international performers will dress up in fine costumes with three main themes – marine life, wildlife and birds. Together with stilt walkers and energetic musicians who will be grooving along to a wild beat, the dancers will perform inthree high-energy Caribbean Summer Paradesat The Waterfronteach day to entertain guests. Guests may spot some familiar faces during the parade, including giant puppets that imitate the Park’s beloved golden snub-nosed monkey, a four-meter tall giraffe and an elegant stonefish.During night-time performances, the professional dancers will change into lit-up costumes and appear glittering in the dark. As they perform in the Caribbean Summer Night Parade in a different style that continues the carnival party, guests will also be able to experience the Park’s unique summer atmosphere at night.

In addition, Ocean Park Summer Carnimal will be staging plenty of other amazing shows and performances during the daytime:Applause Pavilion will introduceViva Spectacularwith plenty of difficult tricks and skillsin aSouth American style, all delivered by international award-winning performers;a synchronised swimming team from Canada who perform to anational team standard will entertain at Aqua Kaleidoscope at Ocean Theatre, allowing guests to admire their elegant water ballet up close; Whiskers Wet & Foam Bash and a water playground at Whiskers Harbourwill be available for families to chill out together during the hot summer weather. Meanwhilestreet performances all over the Park including traditional Brazilian acts and surprise mob drum performances are sure to bring more joy to guests. At night, there will be a vocal band performance fromParty Grooveat Aqua City Lagoonand DJ’sBurning Beats at The Waterfront Plaza,playing the best summer songs long into the night. Guests can also feast on summer delicacies and chilled drinks from Lakeside Chill, as well asboost their party look with glowing bubble wands, animal-themed hats and more summertime-limited merchandise, together with a face painting workshop with colourful patterns and designs.