Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022: Ken Research

The report titled “Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Outlook to 2022 – By Freight Forwarding, Express Delivery, Warehousing Services, Cold Storage, Third Party Logistics and Value-Added Services” provides a comprehensive analysis of logistics and warehousing services in Oman. The report focuses on overall market size for logistics and warehousing, market segmentation by Service Mix (Freight Forwarding, Warehousing Services and Value-Added Services); Oman freight forwarding market segmentation by Freight Movement (Sea, Road and Air), by Normal and Express Delivery, by International and Domestic Freight Forwarding, by Flow Corridors (Asian Countries, European Countries, North American Countries, GCC and Others), by International and Domestic Companies, Oman Warehousing Market Segmentation by Region (Muscat and Others), by End User (Food and Beverage, Chemicals, Oil and Gas, Electronics and Others), by International and Domestic Companies, by Business Model (Industrial Freight, Container Freight, Cold Storage, Agriculture and Others), Oman Express Logistics market segmentation by Domestic Express and International Express, Oman Cold chain Logistics market segmentation by Cold Storage and Cold Transport, by Industries (Meat and Seafood, Poultry and Eggs, Confectionaries and Others), by Contractor and Logistics Owned. The report also covers the overall comparative landscape in Oman logistics and warehousing market with company profiles for major players. The report concludes with market projection for future of logistics and warehousing services for Oman logistics and warehousing market.

Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Overview and Size

Logistics service in Oman comprises a range of activities that look over at the procurement as well as final delivery of raw material and finished products. These services include freight forwarding, warehousing and other value added services such as customs brokerage, inventory management, order fulfillment and product repair. The government of Oman is in the process to bring down the economy’s dependence on oil and gas sector by diversifying into other industry verticals. Logistics sector has gained special focus of the government due to its potential and the geo-strategic location of Oman. With political uncertainty in gulf area, Oman offers a safe by-pass to some of the major trade lines of the world. Oman has developed four Free Trade Zones over the years which give benefits like 100% foreign ownership, 10 year tax exemption, lower quota requirement of Omani workers and zero custom duties.

Oman Freight Forwarding Market Size

The freight forwarding industry in Oman witnessed an increase during 2012-2017. Creation of GCC Customs regulations harmonized regional trade regulations in the region. Additionally, with the rising industrial activities in the country due to the entry of number of leading foreign players, the demand for freight forwarding has surged in the country.

Oman Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

By freight movement: The freight forwarding industry grew during the review period 2012-2017. The sea freight segment dominated Oman freight forwarding despite a sharp decline compared to previous year majorly due to increase in roadways trade among GCC neighbors. The road freight segment despite being second by volume has the smallest contribution by value on account of cheap rates as compared to air freight. The air freight segment followed road freight segment in Oman freight forwarding market during 2017.

By International and Domestic Freight: International freight forwarding has accounted for majority of the revenues for overall Oman freight forwarding market in the year 2017. The country exports significant amount of Mineral fuels and derivatives, Vehicles -Parts and Accessories, Organic chemicals, Aluminum and articles, Fertilizers, Iron and steel to other countries and imports machinery and mechanical appliances, vehicles- parts and accessories, mineral fuels and derivatives, electrical machinery and equipment and parts, articles of iron or steel, natural or cultured stones and metals etc.

Competitive Landscape of Oman Freight Forwarding Market

The freight forwarding industry in Oman was observed as highly fragmented with the presence of both domestic as well international freight forwarders in the country. On the basis of revenue, major freight forwarding companies amongst the air freight segment includes – DHL Express, FedEx, TNT, UPS and others.

Oman Warehousing Market

A key driver behind Oman’s significant warehousing market growth is the location, considering that it is an intermediary trade corridor leading to it being an ideal pit stop for goods being transported between the western and Asian regions. Warehousing is gaining prominence due to economic diversification, air port and sea port upgrades, expansion of industrial parks and free zones

By end users: The food and beverage industry is the predominant user of warehousing facilities for the preservation and storage of processed food and beverage products and registered the highest contribution to the Oman warehousing market revenue in 2017. The chemical industry followed food and beverage considering the high level of delicacy involved when handling industrial chemicals.

By business model: The industrial/retail freight segment dominated overall Oman warehousing market with a massive revenue share in the year 2017. The rise in the industrial sector over the years gave an opportunity to the warehousing market to increase in numbers making a positive impact on the warehousing industry. The container freight, cold storage, agriculture and other segments collectively captured the remaining revenue share in Oman warehousing market in the year 2017.

Oman Express Logistics Market

The express logistics market in Oman an increase during 2012-2017. Express mail services are available throughout Oman, and represented by all major express delivery firms such as Oman Post, Aramex, DHL Express, TNT, UPS, and FedEx. These giant firms mostly deliver documents, mails, cargos in small quantities.

The domestic express segment dominated Oman express logistics market with a massive revenue share in 2017.

Competitive Landscape of Express Logistics Market

The express logistics industry in Oman was witnessed to be moderately concentrated with the presence of major players in primarily international express segment. Companies in the country are also offering value added services such as online tracking, door-to-door pickup, same day delivery, special delivery location and personalized delivery services to the customers.

Oman Express Logistics Market Future

Growth in the E-commerce market will drive the express delivery market for B2C business segment. Huge growth in B2C parcel market volumes and consumers of e-commerce are now demanding more convenient methods of collecting their parcels as well as more efficient methods of returns.

Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook and Projections

Over the forecast period, Oman logistics and warehousing market is expected to incline. The country will focus on upgrading its logistics infrastructure especially in the seaports, constructing regional and international logistics service centers, improving the efficiency of connection between Oman and other countries, thereby becoming a modern logistics hub in near future. Companies focusing towards data driven technologies like ERP, electronic data interchange, customs and accounting software, GPS, bar code system, RFID, automatic retrieval system, robotics, drones and other technologies are further expected to boost the demand for logistics and warehousing services within Oman. Various Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed between Oman which includes agreements with India, USA, Singapore and GCC countries will lead to boost the country’s trade relations in long term.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

• Executive Summary

• Research Methodology

• Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction

• Comparative Analysis of Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market with Global Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Cross Comparison of Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market with GCC countries

• Transport and Logistics Infrastructure in Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Value Chain Analysis in Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Size, 2012-2017

• Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2012-2017

• Oman Freight Forwarding Market Overview and Genesis

• Oman Freight Forwarding Market Size

• Oman Freight Forwarding Market Segmentation

• Competition Scenario in Oman Freight Forwarding Market

• Analyst Recommendation for Oman Freight Forwarding Market

• Oman Freight Forwarding Market Future

• Oman Warehousing Market Size, 2012-2017

• Oman Warehousing Market Introduction

• Oman Warehousing Market Value Chain

• Oman Warehousing Market Segmentation, 2017

• Competition Scenario in Oman Warehousing Market

• Analyst Recommendation for Oman Warehousing Market

• Oman Warehousing Market Future

• Oman Express Logistics Market Size, 2012-2017

• Oman Express Logistics Market Introduction

• Oman Express Logistics Market Segmentation, 2017

• Competition Scenario in Oman Express Logistics Market

• Analyst Recommendation for Oman Express Logistics Market

• Oman Express Logistics Market Future

• Oman Cold Chain Market Size, 2012-2017

• Oman Cold Chain Market Introduction

• Oman Cold Chain Market Segmentation, 2017

• Competition Scenario in Oman Cold Chain Market

• Analyst Recommendation for Oman Cold Chain Market

• Oman Cold Chain Market Future

• Decision Making Process for Oman Cold Chain Companies

• Heat Map of Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Trends in Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Regulatory Framework in Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Recent Industry Activities in Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market

• Oman Logistics and Warehousing Market Future

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/oman-logistics-market-research-report/142300-100.html

