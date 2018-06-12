Caps and Closure Industry and Market studies Research Report 2017

Caps and Closure Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Caps and Closure Market by raw-materials (plastic, metal), type (plastic caps & closures, metal caps & closures, caps & closures), end-use industry (beverage industry, food industry, healthcare industry, cosmetics & toiletries, chemical & automotive industry market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Caps and Closure Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Caps and Closure Market are Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, Closure Systems International (CSI), Silgan Holdings Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, BERICAP GmbH und Co KG, Alpla Holdings Gmbh, Amcor Ltd., Essel Propack Ltd. According to the report the global caps and closure market is projected to grow with a CAGR 4.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Rising Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures and Increasing Use of PET-Disposable Bottles Provide Opportunity for Major Players in the Emerging and Developing Economies

The report identified that the global caps and closure market is driven by factors such as, increasing demand in Asia-Pacific region, growth in applications such as food & beverages and pharmaceuticals. Moreover, growth in plastic and glass containers/bottles is likely to boost the market size of caps and closures over the next few years. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include demand for lightweight & cost-effective packaging. Flexible packaging such as pouches for sealing containers and usage of PVC, paper, aluminium and polypropylene as a substitute is a challenge for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

The Rising Demand for Canned Food and Beverages is the Primary Factor Driving the Asia Pacific Caps and Closures Market

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.Asia Pacific is the key consumer of caps and closures in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 31% share in the global market. Europe accounted for 24% of the global share followed by North America at 20%. The rising demand for plastic packaging in regions of Europe and North America is fuelling demand for plastic screw caps which in turn is boosting opportunities for caps and closures market. India and China are emerging to be the economies across the APAC region, which are expected to grow with a rate of 7.9% during the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global caps and closure market on the basis of raw-materials, type, end-use industry and region. The market size of each segment has been provided in terms of value (USD) and volume (tons). The market segments, by raw-material include plastic, metal & others. The market segments by type include plastic caps & closures, metal caps & closures, caps & closures and other. The market segments by end-use industry include beverage industry, food industry, healthcare industry, cosmetics & toiletries and chemical & automotive industry.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Pact Group Holdings Ltd, Aptar Group Inc., Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd, Closure Systems International (CSI), Silgan Holdings Inc., Crown Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, BERICAP GmbH und Co KG, Alpla Holdings Gmbh, Amcor Ltd., EsselPropack Ltd.