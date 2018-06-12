Earphone and Headphone Market to Register High Revenue Growth at 7.8% CAGR During 2017 – 2027

Earphones and headphones are electrical accessories worn on the ear, which when connected with electrical appliances such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, MP3 players etc. give direct concentrated sound output. With increasing adoption of mobile phones and tablets there is a significant growth observed in the adoption of earphones and headphones. Earphones and headphones are of two types – wired and wireless. Wired earphones and headphones are connected to the electrical device with the help of a wire while wireless earphones and headphones are connected to the electrical device via Bluetooth. These earphones and headphones include behind-the-head, over-the head and in-ear.

Global Market Forecast

According to the report, revenue generated by the global earphone and headphone market stood at US$ 12,230.3 Mn in 2015, witnessing an increase from US$ 11,478.0 Mn in 2014. The CAGR of the global earphone and headphone market during the period 2015 -2025 was 7.0%. Revenue generated by the global earphone and headphone market is estimated to reach US$ 14,552.9 Mn by 2017 end, witnessing an increase from US$ 13,555.9 Mn in 2016. The earphone and headphone market is anticipated to witness significant revenue growth during the forecast period (2017 – 2027), owing to an increasing adoption of personal devices such as mobile phones, MP3 players, tablets etc.

Segment-wise Forecast

In the product type segment, the market for wired earphone and headphone is anticipated to reach US$ 9,853.7 Mn by the end of 2017, up from US$ 9347.8 Mn in 2016 followed by the wireless earphones and headphones segment. In the segment by price, the wired mid-price segment is estimated to hold the largest share among the other price segments by the end of the forecast period in 2027. The market for the wired mid-price segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,642.8 Mn by 2017 end, up from US$ 3,432.3 Mn in 2016. In the segment by distribution channel, the market for the multi-brand store segment is estimated to be valued at US$ 6,275.5 Mn by the end of 2017, up from US$ 5,884.2 Mn in 2016 followed by the single brand store segment. In the application segment, the personal application segment is expected to hold the largest market value share by the end of 2027 followed by the corporate application segment.

Regional Forecast

The earphone and headphone market in APEJ region is expected to be the largest revenue generator by 2027, and is expected to account for a revenue of US$ 14,896.2 Mn by 2027 end, owing to the increasing adoption of mobile phones and tablets in the region. Region wise, the market in North America is estimated to be the second largest regional market in the global earphone and headphone market with market revenue anticipated to be worth US$ 4,932.9 Mn by the end of 2027.

Key Player Strategies

Some popular vendors such as Plantronics Pty. Limited, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corporation, JVC Corporation, Harman International Industries Incorporated, GN Netcom (Jabra), Philips Electronics Limited, Bose Corporation, Audio-Technica Corporation and Beats Electronics (Apple Inc.) are focussing on new product launches and partnerships with other key players in the global earphone and headphone market to consolidate their position in the global market and to expand their customer base.

