Industrial control systems Market Size, Market Applications, Growth, Share, Demand and Forecasts 2022

Market Highlights:-
Industrial control systems are primarily in the power generation, transmission and distribution industry to collect and analyze data. With the increasing incidence of automation across several industries the need to adopt ICS is increasing. Increasing complexities in the manufacturing and other such processes beckons the need of constant monitoring. ICS enable the user to control and monitor industry processes. With the increasing technological development and advancement in M2M communications the Industrial Control Systems market is expected to register a high growth rate in the forecast period.
Top Key Players:-
- ABB Ltd.
- Emerson Electric Company
- Siemens AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- General Electric Company
- Schneider Electric SE
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
Segmentation:-
The ICS market has been segmented on the basis of technology as SCADA, PLC, DCS, HMI and others. On the basis of components the market has been segmented as Hardware and Software. On the basis of end market the market has been segmented as upstream, petrochemicals, utility and power generation.
Regional Analysis
North America is the dominating region in the ICS market mainly due to the rapid increase in the adoption of ICS across various industries. Increased application in the Oil & Gas and Pharmaceuticals sector are the other factors which are driving the market in the North American region. Rapid increase in the manufacturing sector in the Asia-Pacific region is one of the main factors that has resulted in the Asia-Pacific region being one of the fastest growing regions.
Intended Audience
- ICS manufacturing companies
- ICS service providers
- Energy& Power industry Consultants and Investment bankers
- Government as well as Independent Regulatory Authorities
