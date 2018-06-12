Market Research Report on Sweden Luxury Goods Industry Survey And Research Report 2018

Description :
Luxury goods in Sweden saw more moderate growth in 2017, as the economy saw a worse performance than in the review period. Several categories were also more mature, which further constrained growth, such as luxury timepieces, which saw strong growth during the review period. The market is expected to display slower growth in the forecast period than in the review period, as several categories are projected to become more mature, whilst the Swedish central bank has forecast slower GDP growth for…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Request For sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2952523-luxury-goods-in-sweden
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/857981-luxury-goods-in-Sweden
Table Of Content :
Luxury Goods in Sweden Displays Moderate Growth in 2017
Stronger Growth in Specific Categories
Fragmentation, With A High Proportion of International Brands
Internet Retailing Grows, But Mainly for Affordable Luxury Brands
Uncertainty Over the Development of Luxury Goods in the Forecast Period
Market Indicator
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Swedes’ Changing Preferences
the Rise of Internet Retailing and Increased Imports From the US
Growing Interest in Childrenswear
Competitive Landscape
Designer Apparel and Footwear Mainly Comprises Multinational and Domestic Affordable Luxury Brands
Several Luxury Retailers Open Stores Or Expand Their Presence in Sweden
Niche Is Expected To Grow in Importance
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Growing Consumer Awareness Drives Sales of Fine Wines/champagne and Spirits
Mixed Results Within Fine Wines and Luxury Spirits During 2017
Continued Strong Demand for Luxury Rum and Gin
Competitive Landscape
Fine Champagne Brands Lead in Sweden
Champagne Brands Display Great Variation in Sales Across the Country
Swedish Brands on the Rise
Category Data
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
http://www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
0 Comment