Philippines Luxury Goods Market – Need for Real-time Monitoring Stimulates Growth – Analysis and Forecast 2023

Across luxury goods, there are looming threats to growth, both for 2017 and the forecast period. The economy has both been helpful and risky for the market because although it remains stable, the Philippine peso continues to depreciate, causing alarm across luxury goods which is mostly international in nature. The stable economic status of consumers is saving the market from declining as consumers continue to trade up to higher branded goods to define their positions in society. Furthermore, the…
Euromonitor International’s Luxury Goods in Philippines report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers’ shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change
Product coverage: Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Cars, Luxury Eyewear, Luxury Hotels (5-star plus), Luxury Jewellery, Luxury Leather Goods, Luxury Portable Consumer Electronics, Luxury Timepieces, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Table Of Content :
Luxury Goods Remains Stable Despite Current Threats To Growth
Millennials and Mid-income Consumers Boost Sales for Luxury Goods
Tight Competition Remains Factor in Highly Fragmented Landscape
Expansion of Physical and Online Retailing Boosts Total Luxury Goods Yet Challenges Individual Brands
Robust Forecast Period Could Face Threats To Growth in the Longer Term
Market Indicator
Table 1 Number of High Net Worth Individuals (HNWI): 2012-2017
Market Data
Table 2 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 3 Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 4 Inbound Receipts for Luxury Goods by Country of Origin: Value 2013-2017
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2012-2016
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Goods: % Value 2013-2016
Table 7 Distribution of Luxury Goods by Format and Category: % Value 2017
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Luxury Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Sources
Summary 1 Research Sources
Headlines
Prospects
Online Presence of Designer Apparel and Footwear Brands Expected To Further Increase
Category Will Continue To Target Increasing and Dynamic Market of the Younger Population
Increasing Retail Space Creates Opportunities for Luxury Retailing As Consumers Seek Exclusivity
Competitive Landscape
Biggest Player Pvh Corp Takes Advantage of Current Trends
Category Data
Table 10 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 11 Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 12 NBO Company Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2012-2016
Table 13 LBN Brand Shares of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear): % Value 2013-2016
Table 14 Distribution of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Designer Apparel and Footwear (Ready-to-Wear) by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Government’s Action Against Smoking and Alcohol Consumption in Public Areas Will Encourage Further Home Consumption
Increasing Sophistication Includes Young Professionals Boosting Growth
Social Media Is Powerful Tool Enhancing Consumers’ Knowledge of Luxury Brands
Competitive Landscape
Moët Hennessy Philippines Targets A Younger Consumer Market
Category Data
Table 17 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2012-2017
Table 18 Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2012-2016
Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits: % Value 2013-2016
Table 21 Distribution of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Format: % Value 2012-2017
Table 22 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: Value 2017-2022
Table 23 Forecast Sales of Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Further Growth Spurred by Flexible Loan Services and Increasing Incomes
Increasing Taxes for Luxury Cars Over the Forecast Period Is A Concern for Consumers
Increasing Consumer Base Through the Participation of Younger Consumers
Competitive Landscape
Affordable Luxury Brands Surge in Sales As Demand From Young Consumers Increases
Category Data
Table 24 Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2012-2017
Table 25 Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2012-2017
Table 26 NBO Company Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2012-2016
Table 27 LBN Brand Shares of Luxury Cars: % Value 2013-2016
Table 28 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: Value 2017-2022
Table 29 Forecast Sales of Luxury Cars: % Value Growth 2017-2022
Headlines
Prospects
Luxury Eyewear Is Entry Level Affordable Luxury for All Consumer Groups
Retailers Expand As Demand Soars But Brands Struggle To Compete
Increasing Discount Promotions Across Retailers Encourage Multiple Purchases
Competitive Landscape
International Players Maintain the Lead of Luxury Eyewear
Category Data
Continued…….
