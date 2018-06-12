Pump Caps Market: Key Players and Production Information analysis

Pump Caps Market: Introduction

The global market for pump caps is marked by presence of manufacturers with capabilities to produce diverse range of caps and closure products for cosmetics, personal care and other industries. Pump caps market covers pump caps products that dispense liquid contents from bottles in controlled and required amount, thus providing an easy reusable packaging solution for large number of consumer products. Pump caps are available in materials like aluminum and plastic to suit the application requirements. The global market for pump caps is characterized by presence of manufacturers generating revenue by offering diverse color, shape and size options to match the requirements of business consumers.

Pump Caps Market: Segmentation

The global market for pump caps is segmented on the basis of material type, by hood type and by closure type.

On the basis of material type, the pump caps market is segmented as follows:

Polypropylene (PP) Pump Caps

Polyethylene (PE) Pump Caps

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Pump Caps

Aluminum Pump Caps

Pump Caps Market: Market Dynamics

On the basis of hood type, the pump caps market is segmented as follows:

With over cap hood

Without over cap hood

On the basis of closure type, the pump caps market is segmented as follows:

Crimp

Screw on

Push On

The global market for pump caps is characterized by precision in design and material composition in order to deliver high quality functionality in dispensing liquid and paste like contents from various packaging formats particularly bottles and miniature containers. The global market for pump caps is co-related with growing demand for consumer products, particularly in the cosmetics and personal care industry. Pump caps apart from cosmetics and personal care industry are also considerably demanded in the agriculture industry for specific applications like spraying of pesticides and other chemicals on crops.

Modern agriculture that requires precision in dispensing and spraying of chemicals in controlled manner demands spray pumps caps for agricultural chemicals use. Pump caps provide easy reusability of consumer products in a convenient manner. Convenience and ease in use features of spray pump caps is expected to drive the demand for pump caps over the forecast period 2012-2027. The year-on-year growth rate for pump caps in the global market is expected to be influenced by macroeconomic factors such as consumption trend in the consumer goods market. Consumer goods market, particularly cosmetics and personal care segment is expected to generate substantial demand for pump caps used in dispensing of lotions, creams, ointments, sanitizer liquids and other cosmetics and personal care products.

Pump Caps Market: Regional Outlook

The global pump caps market is segmented into 7 key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) and Japan.

Global Pump Caps Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the players operating in the pump caps market include Kebby Industries Inc, Jiangmen Longan Houseware Co., Ltd., Ningbo Ruichang Commodity Packaging Co., Ltd., Yuyao Blooming Commodity Co., Ltd., Yuyao Greenyard Tools Co., Ltd., Iboya Packaging Co., Ltd. and Raepak Ltd.