Boca Raton Divorce Law

13 June 2018 Family law covers an array of areas including, but not limited to, prenuptial agreements, divorce, child custody and parenting plans, alimony, equitable distribution, the division of assets and liabilities, child support, settlement agreements, and relocations.

Addressing these matters may be a difficult and an emotional process, but Peter A. Rose, Esquire can address your concerns and help you resolve your matter. Concerns about housing, money, children, child support, child care and custody, and alimony are stressful and intimidating. It is important when dealing with these issues to have attorneys who care about your needs and the needs of your family, and who can represent you with skill and understanding.

At Peter A. Rose, P.L. we defend your interests vigorously while remaining sensitive to your family and personal needs, taking into account the best interest of the children and their well-being. We serve clients throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties and want to be your first call for your legal needs in family law, as well as other legal areas.

Help at Every Stage of the Process

Our lawyer counsels and guides you through the following areas:Divorce: Whether contested or uncontested, our divorce attorney can ensure your rights, your future, and your finances are protected.Child Custody and Parenting Plans: We assist parents in arriving at parenting plans that simultaneously allow them to play an integral role in their children’s lives and protect the best interests of the children.

Relocation: When a parent wishes to relocate with minor children, he or she must follow proper legal procedure. Failure to file a Notice of Intent to Relocate can result in the parent being held in contempt of court. Our lawyer represents parents who want to relocate as well as parents who want to contest a relocation.

Child Support: Both parents continue to be financially responsible for their shared child or children after divorce. Our law firm represents parents on both “sides” of the issue — those who will be making support payments and those who will be receiving support payments.

Alimony: Also known as spousal support, alimony is awarded in various amounts and types. Our law firm protects the rights and best interests of people who will be receiving support as well as those who will be paying support.

Property Division: Marital property undergoes an equitable distribution, which is “fair” distribution rather than a 50-50 distribution. Our law firm protects our clients’ rights and best interests as the property is identified and divided.Prenuptial/Postnuptial Agreements: We can help you protect your assets and counsel you on your family needs.

Parenting Plans and Child Visitation: We develop the parenting plans that set forth the schedule for all of the many issues pertaining to the caring and raising of minor children, including setting out the responsibilities and rights of each parent. We assist our clients with routine but often contentious issues concerning pickup and drop off of children, school holidays, extracurricular activities and medical and dental visits.Stepparent Adoptions: We can assist you with all aspects of the adoption process in a sensitive and professional manner. This often includes issues regarding termination of parental rights of birth parents and determinations of paternity.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:-

http://peterroselaw.com/family-law-in-boca-raton/

– Boca Raton Divorce Law – As your local divorce attorney in Boca Raton, we are here to ease you through the process of getting divorced. Whether you’re the partner who has decided to set the divorce process in motion or you would like to file a mutual arrangement, we are able to initiate the process and finalize your divorce in a timely manner.

CONTACT:-

220 South Dixie Highway

Boca Raton, Florida 33432

561-394-4995 or 954-561-5000

info@peterroselaw.com