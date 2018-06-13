Diamond Saw Blade Market Segments, Latest Manufacturing Breakthroughs, Rapid Innovations By 2025

Saw blades are used in several industries for cutting and sizing several various materials ranging from softer materials such as plastics, foams, and papers to harder materials such as metals, stones, and concrete. Brittle but hard materials such as glass and ceramics also require cutting and sizing, depending upon their applications. All of these materials require different cutting materials and processes. Harder materials need tough materials such as diamonds or carbide blades. Diamond saw blades are widely used to cut hard and stiff materials.

These blades are used for cutting and sizing hard materials such as metals, marble, granite, gemstones, glass, ceramics, concrete, carbide tools, and even diamonds that are tough and abrasive in nature. These blades are extensively used in stone quarries and cutting facilities. Diamond saw blades are metal blades bonded with diamonds (mostly synthetic diamonds) onto their edges. Hundreds of small diamond grits and pieces are affixed to the edge of the blades. However, depending on the application the grit size is varied. Choosing a diamond blade for an application requires consideration of factors such as diamond concentration, bond type, blade inside and outside diameter (if it is a circular blade), blade thickness, and diamond grade and type.

Based on type, the diamond saw blade market can be segmented into circular saw blades, gang saw blades, band saw blades, and others. Circular saw blades are widely used and are available in several diameters and thickness. The circular saw blades segment can be further sub-segmented as segmented saw blades, continuous rim saw blades, slotted saw blades, and turbo saw blades. Each types of these circular saw blade has a different geometry and bond strength; therefore, they are specific to certain applications. Continuous saw blades are largely used to cut brittle and softer materials that are prone to chipping such as porcelain tiles, vitrified tiles, granites, ceramics, and glass.

Based on the end-user industry, the diamond saw blade market can be divided into building & construction, electronics & semiconductors, mining & quarrying, gems & jewelry, and others. These blades are extensively used in building and construction for sizing tiles, glass, stones, etc. Mining and quarrying industries use gang and band blades to separate huge blocks of stones from the main rock. These blocks of stone are further cut using diamond band blades into manageable slabs and smaller blocks..

