Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market : Key Trends and Forecast Research Report 2017 to 2023

Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market by Gulf Cryo, Multisorb Technologies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Linde Group, Total Packaging Solutions, ULMA Packaging, Coop. market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market are Chesapeake Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, 3M Company, WestRock Company, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, and Oliver Healthcare Packaging. According to the report the global modified atmospheric packaging market is projected to reach USD XX billion by 2023, growing with a CAGR between 4.2% to 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. The global modified atmospheric packaging market was worth USD 10.26 billion in 2015.

Increasing Consumer Awareness about Healthy Food Products and Improvements in Lifestyle are Likely to Stimulate Market Growth and Provide Opportunity for Major Players in the Emerging and Developing Economies

The report identified that the global modified atmospheric packaging market is driven by factors such as, rapidly rising demand for packaged food such as bread, fruits and vegetable, processed meat, fish, seafood and dairy products. On the other hand, the restraining factors identified in the study include mechanical damage during transportation and high capital expenditure required for the machinery and material used in modified atmospheric packaging. Controlling the cost and maintaining the machinery for production are some of the challenges for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.

Rising Income Level, Changing Lifestyle and Ready-to-Eat Foods in the Emerging Economies such as India and China are Likely to Drive the Market Growth at rapid Pace across the region

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2017 – 2023.North America is the key consumer of modified atmospheric packaging in the global market. As of 2015, this region accounted for about 31% share in the global market. The dominance of North America is projected to continue over the forecast period due to rising awareness about food safety and implementation of food safety modernization act by the government in this region. Following North America, Asia pacific considered as prominent market for modified atmospheric packaging and anticipated to grow at fastest CAGR of XX % over the forecast period.

Segments Covered in this Premium Report

The report segments the global modified atmospheric packaging market by application, by material, by machinery, by atmosphere and by region. Market segmentation based on application includes dairy products, bakery & confectionary, poultry, seafood & meat products; convenience food, fruits & vegetables and others. On the basis of material market is segmented into ethylene vinyl alcohol, poly ethylene, oriented polyethylene terephthalate, polyamide and others. Similarly, on the basis of machinery market segmented into tray-sealer machine, horizontal & vertical flow packaging machine, deep-drawing machine, vacuum chamber machine, bag-sealing machine, bag-in-box and others. On the basis of atmosphere market further segmented into nitrogen, oxygen, carbon-dioxide and others.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Amcor Limited, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Plastics Corporation, CVP Systems, Inc., Dansensor A/S, Gulf Cryo, Multisorb Technologies, Praxair Technology, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, The Linde Group, Total Packaging Solutions, ULMA Packaging, Coop.