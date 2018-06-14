APUS bets big on India’s burgeoning gaming industry with its LIVE quiz mobile game “Go Millionaire”

The doubled prize pool is triggering a sharp rise on engaged game players

New Delhi, June 14, 2018: Beijing headquartered APUS, world’s leading technology company specializing in Android development and information services today, announced plans to bring the next phase of disruption in India’s gaming industry through its unique live quiz game “Go Millionaire,” launched on its flagship product APUS Launcher. The company plans to give away over Rs. 4 crores as cash prize to the winners of the game, typically millennials, working professionals or non-working individuals aged between 17 to 35 years of age. The quiz game aims to bring together a seamless integration of entertainment, knowledge and surprise.

The quiz game starts every day at 10:00 PM IST with cash prize of Rs. 1,00,000/- daily and Rs. 2,00,000/- on Sundays being given out to the winners. Over 80% of the questions are related to the local culture with 12 questions from diversified topics such as entertainment, politics, history, culture, nature, sports and technology. In the last two months, the game has resonated well with the fun, cool young Indian minds who are always in a quest to re-invent their mundane lifestyle.

Speaking about the upswing in India’s gaming industry and overall reaction to APUS’ ‘Go Millionaire’ quiz game, Raymond Chen, APUS India, said, “Go Millionaire has managed to open opportunities for young Indian minds to stay connected with the outside world and serve as a window for the world to understand Indian culture and delve into the lives, thoughts and dreams of the millennials.”

“We, at APUS, are betting big on the potential of India’s digital gaming industry which is growing rapidly. This country’s mobile games market is expected to touch a whopping figure of $1.1 billion by 2020. And, the number of smartphone users is projected to become 628 million by then. There is no doubt that it is a very interesting time to be in India – where the rising interest in mobile gaming is running in parallel to the rise in smartphone adoption as well,” he further added.

Go Millionaire is not just a unique platform that elevates the knowledge quotient of India’s young minds but also renders a sense of financial independence combined with elements of surprise thereby providing a fascinating user experience. The APUS users, the players of the game, who typically earn nearly Rs. 4000 everyday, have unique stories to tell.

Priyanka Wagh, a homemaker from Dhule, Maharashtra, an avid player of the game said, “My friends introduced me to the game on social media and I have been playing it ever since. I love the concept of the game as it enhances my knowledge, makes me financially independent and is fun too. Last week, while playing on ‘Go Millionaire’, question after question, I crossed all hurdles and to my complete surprise that day I earned Rs.4264/. I used the money to pay off the loan amount for that month. Now, I play the game at least 3-4 times a week.”

Another ‘Go Millionaire’ enthusiast Satya Srivastava who works at an education focused firm in Mumbai said, “I have been playing ‘Go Millionaire’ for a while now as I see a great combination of learning and fun in this. I also thought it would be a good idea to use this platform to re-invent the work culture in our company. And now all my team members play this game. I have introduced it to the students’ community too that liaisons with us daily as it is a brilliant opportunity for them to improve their learning curve and earn decent money as well.”

Currently, the quiz game is seamlessly integrated into APUS Browser, which is best known for its boosted speed and privacy protection features. In the next phase, the game will move to a continuous live quiz show format and will be made available in all APUS products. Additionally, the game is in English at this stage and will be launched in multi-lingual version to cater to the larger segment of India’s young audience very soon.