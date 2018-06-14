Arun Kumar Tripathi’s Ram Charit Manas Kvachit Anya decodes Goswami Tulisidas’s celebrated poem Ramcharitmanas

New Delhi, 14th June 2018: Arun Kumar Tripathi has published Ram Charit Manas Kvachit Anya with Notion Press, India’s fastest growing self-publishing company. The book is an in-depth interpretation of Goswami Tulsidas’s Ramcharitmanas.

The great Indian bhakti poet Goswami Tulsidas wrote the epic poem Ramcharitmanas in the 16th century to make the story of Rama accessible to the layman as well as to the scholar. The word Ramcharitmanas literally means ‘Lake of the deeds of Rama’ which is considered as one of the greatest pieces of Hindi literature. Despite being a great Sanskrit scholar, Tulsidas wrote the book in the then common dialect of Awadi to spread the stories of Rama to everyone. This literary piece gave the opportunity to the common man to sing, meditate and perform on Lord Rama’s life.

Following the same path, the author has interpreted the book in simple language so everyone, including this generation, will understand the essence of Ramcharitmanas.

Arun Kumar Tripathi is an adherent admirer of Goswami Tulsidas. He has interpreted the poems with a contemporary touch. With simple, yet heartwarming language, he conveys the true essence of Ramcharitmanasin a nutshell. The book shares insights on how to maintain harmony, be peaceful, honest, helpful and employ knowledge in order to lead successful and complete life.

Speaking about the same, the author states: ‘’Ramcharitmanas is still relevant in present times. This book shares insights on many important aspects of human relationships, characteristics, social norms, morals etc. My aim is to make these stories available to everyone, especially to the current and future generations. It is difficult for many people to read Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas because of language constraints. I hope this book will break that barrier and reach out to a large number of people.’’

The greatness, courage, honesty, and sacrifice of Rama has been inspiring people decades after decades and will continue to do so. The author hopes to contribute to this popularity by using his creative skills to present this epic in words that will help people to understand easily Ramcharitmanas’s core meaning.

The book is currently available on Notion Press, Amazon, Flipkart and other e-commerce stores.

About the Author:

Arun Kumar Tripathi has retired from the post of Gazetted Officer (Deputy Commissioner of Commerce, Lucknow) of the Uttar Pradesh Government. There is a wide impact of his family background on his nature and his religious views. This book is the result of his time-to-time reading of the Geeta Ramayana. He has also written many articles on religion that has been published several times on platforms such as Anubhav and the SurbhiSamgrah, published in Lucknow.