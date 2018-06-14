Sports Nutrition Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Scope, Key Players and Industry Research Report by 2027

Market Overview:

The sports nutrition market is divided into three segments: Sports Food, Sports Drinks and Sports Supplements. Sports drink segment accounts for the largest share of 60%, and registered CAGR of 7.7% between 2010 and 2013. The growth in the sports drinks segment, which has a high market penetration, is expected to be comparatively less than sports food and supplement segment as the segments expand their product features to attract new consumers.

Sports nutrition products, once restricted to its traditional hardcore consumers such as athletes and bodybuilders, is increasingly gaining acceptance among new consumer groups. Increasing number of fitness enthusiasts and health-conscious individuals are looking for sports nutrition supplements that help to achieve their health goals. The new consumer groups of recreational and lifestyle users

Receive a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/685

Major Key players:

This report includes a study of strategies, of major market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo Inc, GNC Holdings, The Coca-Cola Company, Clif Bar & Company etc and others.

This research report has provides the insights, on various levels of analyses such industry analysis, market share analysis leading market players and their profiles. This report also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on emerging & high-growth segments and market conclusion. Together the market data comprise and discuss with the basic assessments on the competitive scenerios & strategies, of the global Sports Nutrition market, including the high-growth regions, countries and their political, economic and technological environments. Furthermore the project report also provides the views over the historical market values as well as, pricing and cost analysis of the same.

Regional Analysis:

The U.S. remains the largest market for sports nutrition products in North America region. A settled regulatory environment related to sports nutrition products in the country helps in driving innovation in the sector. Also, high level of awareness regarding sports nutrition products among consumers entails presence of various brands in the market. The European market has evolved from catering to traditional consumers (athletes and bodybuilders) to new user groups such as lifestyle and recreational users. Increasing obesity level is driving consumers to adopt healthier lifestyle and number of gyms and fitness centers witnessed an increase during the review period. The number of health clubs in Europe increased from 45.40 million in 2012 to 49.20 million in 2013. Unlike, in the U.S., consumers in the European market are more inclined to powder drinks. However, like in the U.S., European consumers have high awareness of sports nutrition products. Rise is number of health clubs and fitness centers are driving the growth of sports nutrition products.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/sports-nutrition-market-685

Study Objectives of Sports Nutrition Market: