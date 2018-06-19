Automotive Smart Seating Market – Future Scope Detailed Analysis to 2023

Automotive Smart Seating Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Smart Seating Market by end users (OMEs and aftermarket) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Smart Seating Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Smart Seating Market are DURA Automotive Systems, Lear, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Alpine Electronics, Inc. According to report the global automotive smart seating market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/889

Americas to emerge as the lucrative market over next 6 years

Americas dominated the automotive smart seating market followed by Asia Pacific. Additionally,Europe is likely to account for the maximum share in the global automotive smart seating systems market. Furthermore, growing stage of car owners coupled with high income is anticipated to upsurge the demand for luxury cars in the Americas region. China and Japan are the dominant countries in APAC in the automotive smart seating market. Moreover, in US BMW do Mercedes –Benz, follow the top luxury card brand. Similarly, India is expected to witness rising adoption of luxury cars. The rising disposable income are the main factors behind the increasing growth of the automotive seat.

Demand for integration of additional functionality to push adoption of Smart seats

Thecombination of adaptive cruise control with electronic fuel injection and ride-by-wire technology allowed the adoption of adaptive cruise control in vehicles increased the driving preference of the driver while long-distance travelling and the safety measure of the vehicle .Additionally, suppliers such as Faurecia, Johnson Controls and Continental are working on development that allow seats to adjust automatically . Moreover, rise in long-distance travelling and emergence of new mobility modes are fuelling the growth of the automotive seating market. Furthermore,increasing focus toward luxury cars is recognized to the comfort level and safety provided by these vehicles for long-distance travelling. In addition,recent development of universal HMI (Human machine interface) seats is a key trend is boosting the growth prospects for this market. The integration of seats with vehicle lock can be achieved with the help of HMI .This is expected to provide active communication between the seat and the driver. For, instance Johnson controls has developed the automatic seat pre-adjustment system that takes the input from the smartphones for adjustment of the vehicle seats according to input.

Continuous evolution of smart seats for the automotive by the key players merge its leadership position

The major players operating in the global automotive smart seating systems market are Johnson Controls, Magna International, Faurecia, Lear, and Continental. Moreover,Johnson Controls, a leading seat supplier, is forcing the industry to rethink the assumption that the top manufacturers make money within the automotive industry.Recently, Faurecia developed the first active wellness seats that have the function of monitoring the driver’s health continuously. The sensors used in these seats are contactless sensors, which are built by Hoana Medical for exclusive use in the automotive segment by Faurecia.Lear Corporation is in process of developing a new brand of intelligent seats, called “InTu”, which is expected to be commercialized by 2020.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023.

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request_discount/889

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive smart seating market such as, Johnson Controls, Faurecia, Magna International, Continental, DURA Automotive Systems, Lear, Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, and Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive smart seating market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive smart seating market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive smart seating Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market.This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive smart seating Market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.