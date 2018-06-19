Automotive Windshield Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

Automotive Windshield Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Automotive Windshield Market by glass type (laminated glass and tempered glass), material type (thermoset material and thermoplastic material), position (front windshield and rear windshield), vehicle type (passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Automotive Windshield Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2017 to 2023. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Automotive Windshield Market are Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Central Glass, Shenzhen Benson Automobile, Dura Automotive, Guardian Industries and Sisecam Group. According to report the global automotive windshield market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.07% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Get free Sample Pages of this Premium Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample_request/1069

Automotive windshield market to expand at a CAGR of 6.07%

Increasing vehicle production and vehicle sales are anticipated to drive the automotive windshield market. Additionally, probability of getting car loans at low-interest rates are some of the factors fuelling the market growth.On the other hand,increasing adoption of solar reflective windshields is expected to provide huge growth opportunities for the key players in the automotive windshield market says Mr.Omkar Harane a research analyst at Infinium Global Research.Nowadays special purpose windshields, such as bullet resistance windshields, are also used to provide additional safety and security to the vehicle occupants. Moreover, automotive windshield market has largely been advancing from the changing patterns in government regulations and end-users opinion towards enhanced safety in automobiles.

Asia pacific to emerge as a lucrative market over the next six years

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share followed by North America.Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness huge growth owing to development in infrastructural development and rising demand for commercial vehicles in construction companies. Developing countries such as India and china have witnessed significant economic growth, which is expected to increasethe demand for passenger cars.Various automotive OEMs, especially in Asia Pacific, are offering solar reflective glasses, and safety glasses, especially for automotive windshields.

Windshield Market dominated by a few globally established players

Some of the key players in Global Automotive Windshield Market include Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd, Saint-Gobain SA, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.In order to meet the increasing demand of automotive windshield the companies all over the world are looking to expand the product portfolio by launching new products in the market.

Segment Covered

The report on global automotive windshield market covers segments such as glass type, material type, position and vehicle type. On the basis of glass type the global automotive windshield market is categorized into laminated glass and tempered glass. On the basis of material type the global automotive windshield market is categorized into thermoset material and thermoplastic material. On the basis of position the global automotive windshield market is categorized into front windshield and rear windshield. On the basis of vehicle type the global automotive windshield market is categorized into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Get Discount on this Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request_discount/1069

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive windshield market such as Nippon Sheet Glass, Fuyao Glass Industry, Xinyi Glass, Asahi Glass, Saint-Gobain, Central Glass, Shenzhen Benson Automobile, Dura Automotive, Guardian Industries and Sisecam Group.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive windshield market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive windshield market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive windshield market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive windshield market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.