Cornitos organises Grand Nachos Challenge at R City Mall, Mumbai

Cornitos organizes Grand Nachos Challenge at R City Mall, Mumbai

‘Cornitos’, the flagship brand of Greendot Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. hosted the grand Nachos challenge at R City Mall in Mumbai. The event saw the coming together of Social Media Winners, food enthusiasts and home cooks to showcase their culinary skills and creativity using Cornitos Nacho Crisps. Grand Nachos Challenge is an initiative by Cornitos to popularize Mexican cuisine and promote healthy yet tasty snacking in society. Cornitos also launched its new product Quinoa Nachos and shared the details of its product range with the audience.

Since it was father’s Day so the R City mall was packed with public gatherings. The event started in the evening and there were around 26 participants in all, which included seven father’s participating in the challenge. The theme of Cornitos Nachos Challenge was cooking without fire and the participants had to prepare a recipe under 30 minutes. Each participant created a unique recipe using nachos and decorated it with the toppings provided at the venue. The recipes were judged on the basis of several parameters like taste, hygiene, creativity, preparation time and the judges for the challenge were Mr. Sidesh Head of R city Mall and Mr. Jeeo Nath Jha Film Director.

Cornitos Nachos Challenge was organized in Main Atrium of R City Mall. The recipes prepared by each contestant were quite innovative and were easy to prepare for the snack time. The recipes like Papa Raazi, Nachos at Night, Nachos Party, Piramid Masti, and many more were prepared by the contestants. The winners of the Nachos Challenge were Ms Shrayanti, Ms Toral Shah and Mr. Mitesh Desai. The judges presented the gift hampers from Cornitos to the winners. The R City mall did active promotion for the Nachos Challenge and hence the event got an overwhelming response from the participants and visitors alike.

The other contestants were presented a certificate of participation from Cornitos. The popular nachos brand has been organizing these kinds of events in other cities and has received tremendous response and love from its patrons.

About Cornitos

Cornitos is the largest brand in the Nacho Crisps category in India. Cornitos Brand Portfolio includes Nacho Crisps, Taco Shells, Chunky Salsa Dips, Cheesy Dips, Roasted Premium Nuts – Cashews & Almonds, Long Peanuts, Pumpkin Seeds, Coated Green Peas and Pickles – Jalapeno Peppers & Gherkins. Cornitos has an extensive distribution network across Pan India. Complete Range of Products available in Retail, E-Retail and Modern Trade stores. Institutional sales across through Airlines, Horeca, Multiplexes and Cafes.Cornitos products are exported globally, to USA, Australia, China, Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Hong Kong, Nepal, Srilanka, Pakistan, Taiwan, Thailand.

About Greendot Health Foods

Greendot Health Foods Pvt Ltd was the first company to launch Nacho Crisps in Indian snacks. The production facility at Roorkee, Haridwar district, Uttarakhand, is equipped with state-of-the-art processing machinery and is manned by a team committed to quality. GHFL is ISO-22000, BRC and Halal certified company. It also has registrations from FSSAI and US FDA.