Feldman & Lee PS Offers Aggressive Legal Representation for Criminal Defense Cases

Having a criminal record can negatively affect the rest of one’s life. Avoid a criminal record by working with the criminal defense lawyers of Feldman & Lee PS who are committed to fighting for their clients’ best interests.

[LYNNWOOD, 06/19/2018] – Having a criminal record can damage one’s reputation and hinder his/her freedom to do certain things. Employers can discriminate or be discouraged from hiring someone with a criminal record, as an article published in Atlantic.com reported. People will also be less likely to want to socialize with someone who has a history of harming others in the past.

When the criminal record is just a result of inadequate legal representation, however, and the person was innocent of the crime, the consequences could be doubly devastating for the wrongly accused.

This is the reason people charged with serious crimes should hire the services of a skilled criminal defense attorney. Residents in Washington will get the help they need from Feldman & Lee PS. The law firm handles criminal defense, personal injury, and family law cases.

Criminal Law Attorneys

Feldman & Lee PS has three offices in Washington. Its lawyers aggressively fight for the best possible outcome in a client’s case. They recommend that people arrested for a crime call a lawyer immediately. The firm is available for consultation at any time.

Feldman & Lee PS recognizes the effects a criminal record has on a person’s future. People with DUI charges or serious traffic offenses, for example, may no longer be able to drive, while those charged with assault may no longer be allowed to carry firearms. By calling a lawyer immediately, a suspected criminal will be able to build his/her defense quickly with a lawyer and avoid being slapped a record he/she will have to live with for the rest of his/her life.

Federal Criminal Charges

Feldman & Lee PS is also qualified to handle higher, federal-level criminal cases. With over four decades of criminal law experience and a diverse team of legal professionals, the firm understands the ins and outs of the system compared to other firms. It can take on cases of bigger scale that involve criminal activity on a federal level.

