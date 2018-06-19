Mobile Workforce Management Market is set to grow substantially during the forecast timeframe

Market Highlights:

Rising popularity of mobile devices, better network connectivity and expansion of the scale of operations in organizations have increased the demand for mobile workforce management and related technology. Small and medium level enterprises utilize these technologies extensively due to majority of the personnel being on field and a need to monitor and aid them in carrying out their activities with minimal resources. The market growth can also be linked to the fall in the prices of tech devices like mobile, tablets etc. due to development of technology in the sector of communications tech. Workforce scheduling, fleet management are some of the activities that are effectively addressed by mobile workforce management besides attendance management and labor planning facilities.

Expansion of companies and their operations on a global scale have led to the fragmentation of the workforce across geographies. This has led to the development of a mobile workforce management system. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Information and Communications Technology domain among others, found in its recently published report on Mobile Workforce Management Market – Global Forecast to 2023, that the global mobile workforce management market is expected to grow with approximately 13% CAGR during forecast period from 2017-2023.

Major key Players

SAP SE (Germany),

ServiceMax (U.S.),

Verizon Wireless (U.S.),

Actsoft Inc. (U.S),

FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) (U.S.),

MobiWork LLC (U.S.),

Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.).

Some of the other prominent players in the market are ProntoForms Corporations (Canada), ServicePower, Inc. (U.K), Sprint Corporation (U.S.), and TeleCommunications System Inc. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

The mobile workforce management market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW).Most of the companies in North America have adapted mobile workforce management through the bring your own device concept. In Asia Pacific, the market for mobile workforce management is at rapid increasing stage.

Latest Industry Updates:

Nov 2017 Blue Group, leading specialist provider of materials processing equipment for the quarrying and waste recycling industry has implemented BigChange’s 4-in-1 Mobile Workforce Management Platform across its service division

Nov 2017 Market leading provider of remote workforce management software, Ezitracker have launched and rolled out a new mobile app, accessible to over 80,000 global users. EziMobile provides a time and attendance monitoring solution for staff working on site who do not have access to a fixed system.

Nov 2017 Kronos unveiled a new cloud-based workforce management tool, called Workforce Dimensions, to help employers keep better track of employee schedules and leave requests. The new tool lets managers and their staffs handle time-off requests, time-card approvals and shift-swaps with just a click, according to the company, and it also includes a self-scheduling feature that allows employees to request where and when they want to work.

Segmentation

The mobile workforce management market has been segmented into end users, deployment, tools and region.

On The Basis Of End-User: BFSI, Logistics, Procurement, Communication, Manufacturing and Others

On The Basis Of Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud

On The Basis Of Tools: IOS, Android, MySQL, Windows

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World

