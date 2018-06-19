Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market

Every construction and road needs maintenance and recovery. The cost required for maintenance and recovery of highways, roads, bridges and tunnels is collected directly or indirectly from public. This is known as toll collection. But in indirect tax pay method, people who do not use roads have to pay extra taxes. Where as in direct method, toll is directly collected from drivers passing the tollway. The manual collection of tolls at toll booths causes traffic and delays. Therefore manual toll collection is replaced by electronic toll collection systems to eliminate manual operation by toll payers and receivers.

Depending on technology used for toll collection, the market is segmented into RFID-Based Electronic Toll Collection System, Dedicated short range communications DSRC-Based Electronic Toll Collection System, Video Analytics-Based Electronic Toll Collection System and GNSS/GPS-Based Electronic Toll Collection System. Currently, RFID and DSRC dominated the market. In upcoming years video analyst and GNSS/GPS systems are expected to experience higher growth rate, because of increasing cases of toll violations, which raise the need for an improved toll management solution.

The video analytics technology helps to identify and record violations. Also it uses special cameras to take photographs of the violating vehicle’s license plate. Automatic Vehicle Identification (AVI) and RFID technology introduced new aspect in vehicle access and tolling industry. AVI helps to determine the identification or ownership of the vehicle so that the toll will be charged to the corresponding customer. It is used in applications like toll collection, vehicle management, traffic management, and safety and law enforcement. These advances in toll collection helps in eliminating traffic on highways in urban areas. Depending on application toll collection and vehicle access system market is divided into highway and urban bridges.

North America and Europe shares largest market for toll collection and vehicle access systems. Several developed and developing countries across the world invest and adopt new technology, this is the major factor for growth the market. It is expected that growth rate will be double in these countries during forecast period.

Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market : Product Type

• RFID-Based Electronic Toll Collection System

• DSRC-Based Electronic Toll Collection System

• Video Analytics-Based Electronic Toll Collection System

• GNSS/GPS-Based Electronic Toll Collection System

Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market : End Users/ Applications

• Highway

• Urban

Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market : Companies Covered

• Schneider Electric

• Feig Electronics

• Siemens

• Thales Group

• Robert Bosch

• Denso

• Efkon AG

• Magnetic Autocontrol

• Hitachi

• TRMI Systems

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

• 3M

• Xerox

• Mark IV Industries

• TransCore

• Nedap

• Automatic Systems-IER Group

• Stid Electronic Identification

Vehicle Toll Collection and Access Systems Market : Regional Analysis

• North America

• U.S.A

• Canada

• Europe

• France

• Germany

• Spain

• UK

• Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South East Asia

• Latin America

• Brazil

• Middle East and Africa

