Vroom Drive India Has Updated Its Self-Drive Car Rental Policies

Bangalore, India, – Vroom Drive has now updated its Self-Drive Car Rental policies they are now providing the additional operational hours and updated cancellation policy. Vroom Drive India private Limited is one among the top leading self-drive car rental service provider companies in Bangalore, India.

Vroom Drive India is a rising self-drive car rental company in Bangalore which offers an extensive variety of customized self-car rental services as per customer’s desire. It is an e-commerce portal that allows the online Users to book and hire a car online & pay directly via the payment gateway using Credit Cards & Debit Cards.

Vroom Drive India comes with good news into the market. They have changed their operational hours from 18 hours to 24 working hours in a day, they are now 24 x 7 available online for their clients. They have also updated their cancellation policy, you will not be charged the entire tariff as cancellation charges in case of last minute cancellation of booking as done before. The updated policy will be beneficial for the customers. If you want to cancel your booking before 24 hours of booking time it will only charge- INR 300/- flat charge, if you are going to cancel Within 24 hours to before 4 hours of booking start time it will charge INR 300 or 10 % of base fare (whichever is greater, up to a maximum of INR 5000) will be charged, rest will be refunded. In case of cancellation Within 24 hours after 4 hours to 0 hours of booking start time, it will charge INR 500 or 15% of base fare (whichever is greater, up to a maximum of INR 5000) plus delivery charges (in case of door delivery). If you will cancel after a start time of booking then you will charge INR 750 or 20 % of base fare (whichever is greater, up to a maximum of INR 7500) plus delivery charges (in case of door delivery). Their policies are the best into the market as compared to the other car rental service provider companies.

If you want to get more details about their facilities, services and policies visit Vroomdrive.com. You’ll find the most beautiful features that attract clients to prefer Vroom Drive for booking car as per their desire very easily and quickly by just signing up on their application and just providing the basic details. They always try to make their customers happy with their services and offer a memorable trip to them. Whether it’s a business or wandering trip you can easily hire a perfect car that matches your requirement for a short or long-term duration with an economical cost.

You can also contact Vroom Drive to know more about their offers and services by sending them an email on support@vroomdrive.com or calling them on 080 22531122.

About the Company:

Contact Details:

Sreejith Pariyarath – Marketing Head

Add: 150, 12th Cross, JP Nagar 2nd phase

Bangalore, Karnataka – 560078

Phone Number: – 080 22531122, 26580777

Company Email ID: – info@vroomdrive.com

Website – https://www.vroomdrive.com/