Analysis of the Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2024 Using A Base Year Of 2018

Multiplexed Diagnostics Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Multiplexed Diagnostics Market by method (very high density, high density, mid density, low density and others), application(infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, allergic diseases and others) and end user(academic research, hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharma companies and others) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Multiplexed Diagnostics Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BioMérieux SA, Luminex Corporation, Illumina, Inc. and Others. According to report the global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 19.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Market Insights

Multiplexed diagnostic are used in biological samples that can detect multiple analytes in a single screening process. Multiplexed assays are used in the detection of cancer, functional biomolecules (DNA & RNA) and infectious disease. Moreover, multiplexed diagnostic assays have advantages, such as time efficiency and highly precise accuracy that can analyze defects and mutations in any functional biomolecules (DNA, RNA, and protein).

Increase incidence of chronic diseases is one of the major reason that is driving the growth of the multiplexed diagnostic market. Multiplexed diagnostics helps in early diagnosis that minimizes the risk associated with chronic disease/infection and helps in proper treatment management. With increase concern for early disease detection, the demand for the multiplexed diagnostic market will increase. Meanwhile, lack of trained professionals and less awareness regarding multiplexed diagnostic especially in developing and underdeveloped regions hinders the growth of the market. Increase awareness about the multiplexed diagnostic in untapped regions can create growth opportunities for the market in near future North America accounts for 49.54% of market share in multiplexed diagnostic market in 2017 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period, 2018-2024. U.S drives the North America region on account of rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and cancer and availability of better healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Key Development- Mercodia had launched the AKURIO Islet hormone multiplex assay in collaboration with Quansys Bioscience in October 2017. This assay was designed to assess four different hormones in pancreatic study that include glucagon, insulin, C-peptide, and proinsulin. AKURIO Islet hormone multiplex assay provides high data accuracy with reliable speed.

Segment Covered

The report on global Multiplexed diagnostics Market covers segments such as, method, application and end user. On the basis of method the global multiplexed diagnostics Market is categorized into very high density multiplexed assays, high density multiplexed assays, mid-density multiplexed assays, low density multiplexed assays and others. On the basis of application the global Multiplexed diagnostics Market is categorized into infectious diseases, oncology, cardiology, autoimmune diseases, allergic diseases and others. On the basis of end user the global Multiplexed diagnostics Market is categorized into academic research, hospitals, diagnostic labs, pharma companies and clinical research.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and Market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest Market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the Market growth owing to rapid growth in Markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global Multiplexed diagnostics Market such as, Agilent Technologies, Abbott Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens Healthineers, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, BioMérieux SA, Luminex Corporation, Illumina, Inc. and Others.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, Market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global Multiplexed Diagnostics Market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new Market players can consider. The report provides insights into the Market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of multiplexed diagnostics Market. Moreover, the study highlights current Market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the Multiplexed diagnostics Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional Market brings an insight on the Market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Multiplexed Diagnostics Market to understand the present and future trends in this Market and formulate their strategies accordingly.