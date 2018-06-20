Automotive Active Safety System Market 2018 Industry Research Report

Automotive Active Safety System Market Information Report by Product (Tyre-Pressure Monitoring System, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Night Vision System, Driver Monitoring, Anti-Lock Braking System And Blind Spot Detection), Occupant Type (Driver, Passenger, Child, and Pedestrian), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle), and region.

Automotive Active Safety System Market Key Players Analyzed In Report:

The key players in Automotive Active Safety System market are Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Delphi Technologies (U.K.), ZF Friedrichshafen (Germany), Autoliv (Sweden), Hyundai Mobis (South Korea), Valeo (France), DENSO (Japan), Magna International (Canada), FLIR Systems (U.S.), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Ficosa International S.A. (Spain), PSA Peugeot Citroen (France), Borg Warner Inc.(U.S.), CAx software (India).

Growing Demand for Automotive Active Safety System:

The factors that are responsible for the growth of automotive active safety system are growing production of vehicles, increase in stringent government regulations for safety, and among others. The growing production of passenger and commercial vehicles have led to increase in demand for active safety system. The increase in demand for active safety system will result in the growth of the market during the forecast period. Government is mainly focusing on the standard that will lead to increased safety of the driver. The increased safety of the drivers will result in many OEMs to develop parts that provide high strength and guide the driver by using latest safety technologies. The increase in demand for the safety technologies will result in increased use of active safety system in the vehicles. This will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Restraints in Automotive Active Safety System:

However, the rising production cost makes these features unaffordable for consumers and hamper the market of Automotive Active Safety System system.

Market Segmentation:

The Automotive Active Safety System market is segmented based on product, occupant type vehicle type, and region. By product, the market is segmented based on tyre-pressure monitoring system, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, night vision system, driver monitoring, anti-lock braking system and blind spot detection. The adaptive cruise control segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increase awareness about the features of the system and their application. Adaptive cruise control is the future trending technology for intelligent cars. They use sensors that detects the distance between two cars that enables the driver safety and convenience. They also increase the road capacity by keeping a safe gap between the two vehicles. By occupant type, the market is segment based on driver, passenger, child, and pedestrian. The driver segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to an increased need for safety of the drive and to assist the drive about the lane and direction.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the market is segmented based on North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and, Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Automotive Active Safety System market during the forecast period due increase in the production of passenger and commercial vehicle in emerging nation such as India, China, and Japan. The increase in production of vehicles will result in increased use of safety technology for better safety of the drivers. This growing safety technology will result in the growth of active safety system market in future. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to increase in demand for the new vehicles which will enable the growth of the auto components suppliers. This will lead to increased use of active safety system for the auto components supplier.

