Exclusive Market Study Estimates that Global On-Shelf Availability Solution Market will Grow at 9.5% CAGR During 2017 – 2027

Increasing retailer investments in on-shelf availability solutions globally and decreasing number of thefts are two major factors fuelling revenue growth of the global on-shelf availability solution market

Currently, complex supply chains, retailers such as Best Buy Corporation, Home Depot Inc., in North America are facing challenges for making the right product available to the right customers at the right time. Hence, retailers are implementing on-shelf availability solutions for improvising the ability to offer the desired products to customers on the shelf at shopping centres or retail stores to avoid the problem of “out of stock”. Retailers are also deploying on-shelf availability solutions for keeping a record of the product details, product inventory and to ensure on-shelf availability of the right products. For instance, Procter & Gamble is improving its on-shelf availability solution capabilities by leveraging store-level data from retailers. Procter & Gamble is analysing the data collected through on-shelf availability solutions implemented by retailers in their own stores. Using this analysis, Procter & Gamble ensures that the products supplied by the company are in the right combinations and in tune with the market demand. These increasing retailer investments in on-shelf availability solutions across the world is significantly boosting demand in the global on-shelf availability solution market.

The requirement of solutions that can help reduce instances of theft from retail stores, warehouses, etc. is rising in Western European countries such as Germany and France. Deployment of on-shelf availability solutions in retail stores can significantly reduce the theft of products from stores. Retailers, suppliers, manufacturers can use on-shelf availability solutions to get more visibility into the process of transportation and storage of their inventory. Also, with the help of on-shelf availability solutions, strange displacements of goods can be detected early, thereby leading to decreased number of thefts by shoplifters or even by store staff. This factor is expected to drive demand for on-shelf availability solutions over the period of forecast.

Supply management issues are solved by deploying on-shelf availability solutions. Demand for a particular product is determined using the data recorded using on-shelf availability solutions. Supply can also be monitored using data collected from the warehouses. In large format retail stores or business centres, the inventory data and on-shelf availability of products data are analysed using these solutions. This analysis helps retailers handle demand and supply management issues. This factor is further expected to increase adoption of on-shelf availability solutions.

CPG Manufacturers end-use segment will dominate the global market in terms of revenue share in the foreseeable future

Revenue from the CPG Manufacturers segment by end use in the global on-shelf availability solution market was close to US$ 600 Mn in 2016. However, in 2017 this segment is expected to reach a market valuation in excess of US$ 650 Mn. The CPG Manufacturers segment is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% between 2017 and 2027 and will create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 1,000 Mn between 2017 and 2027. In terms of value, the CPG Manufacturers segment is projected to be the most attractive segment by end use in the global on-shelf availability solution market during the forecast period.

A sample of this report is available upon request @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-759