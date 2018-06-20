FOOTBALL WORLD CUP 2018 AT MERLIN’S, THE ORCHID MUMBAI

The biggest football mania is gripping the world and passionate fans in Mumbai have enough reason to cheer. Merlin’s at The Orchid Mumbai will play a perfect host to Football World Cup 2018 with live streaming, unlimited liquor and unbeatable food. Its football themed décor and extravagant sporting atmosphere combines brilliant dining experience with a great gaming experience. The menu features choicest of beer, unlimited liquors and lip smacking delicacies.

Stay tuned to the game, as you may stand a chance to win discounts on predicting the number of goals your favorite team score. And once the match finishes the music at Merlin’s is great for some victory dances. Get ready to mark your calendar from June 14th to July 15th and catch all the actions unfold at the biggest sporting tournament in the world.

Put on favourite team jersey, chug some drinks, cheer up and celebrate Football World Cup 2018 at Merlin’s.

Date: June 14th to July 15th, 2018

Price: Unlimited IMFL liquor @ Rs. 1,850 + Taxes and Beer Bucket @ 1,599 + Taxes

Address: Merlin’s, The Orchid Mumbai, 70 C, Nehru Road, Adjacent to Domestic Airport, Vile Parle (E), Mumbai – 400099.

Tel: 022 -26164000 / 8433959703 / 9594166266

Website : www.orchidhotel.com