Global Retail E-commerce Packaging Market 2018 Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

Retail e-commerce market has been witnessing a strong growth over the last few years due to increased internet penetration which resulted in the growth of online shopping. In which, the consumer electronics is the widely used segment of the electronics industry. It includes products intended for everyday use most often in entertainment and communications. Furthermore, apparel & accessories has become the major focus of all ecommerce players and is expected to grow by leaps and bounds.

The global retail e-commerce packaging market is poised to grow at 5.92% CAGR and is estimated to reach USD 21,669.7 million by the end of forecast period.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1891

Packaging is the process of enclosing the product for sale, storage or distribution. Latest development in the e-commerce market is cross-border online shopping. It has revolutionized the shopping experience due to its attractive offers and desired product availability. The global retail e-commerce packaging market is a very dynamic market and is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. The growth of the retail e-commerce packaging market is influenced by the increase in online shopping, growing demand of packaged food, and rapid growth in electronic sector.

Protective packaging industry is projected as the new revenue pocket for retail e-commerce packaging market. According to International Post Corpoartion, E-commerce sales globally will continue to grow in 2017, rising at a rate of 23% to reach USD 2.3 tn. China and the U.S. together are expected to represent almost 70% of global e-commerce sales in 2017. While e-commerce in the U.S. will grow by 15% in 2017, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a 30% growth rate in 2017. This e-commerce growth in Asia Pacific is particularly expected to be driven by very high mobile commerce sales. The future growth of the industry is expected to create growth opportunities for protective packaging materials and companies for electronics, foods and beverages, and other product categories.

China has witnessed expanding manufacturing capabilities when it comes to material and consumer products production. The country’s manufacturing expansion has taken place over a long period of time and is driven by low labor cost, and various initiatives by the government for their infrastructure. This induces the supply of consumer goods, which fuels the market for retail e-commerce packaging.

Smart packaging segment can be considered as new revenue segment. The market for food and beverage is expected to dominate the e-commerce industry due to the changing consumer preferences and demand pattern. The food & beverage packaging would induce the demand for smart packaging technologies such as MAP, intelligent packaging, and others. The packaging techniques are used to enhance the shelf life, taste and helps in the retention of nutrition in the packaged food item. This would offer flourishing segment for the e-commerce packaging industry.

Market Research Analysis

Based on material, protective packaging segment dominate the global retail e-commerce packaging market with share of 34.8% in 2015. It is expected to grow at 6.52% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, electronics & consumer accounted for the largest market share of 20.6% in 2015. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of 33.4% in 2015. Factors such as growing demand for packaged food and surge in electronic sector is driving the market in the region. While, Europe accounted for the second largest share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.59%.

Key Players

The key players of the global retail e-commerce packaging market are International Paper Company (U.S.), Mondi Group (South Africa), DS Smith Plc. (U.K.), Packaging Corporation of America. (U.S.), Rengo Co. Ltd. (Japan), Klabin S.A. (Brazil), Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan), Georgia-Pacific LLC (U.S.), Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland).

Browse Complete Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/retail-e-commerce-packaging-market-1891