Graphene Market | Research Insights, Business Outlook, Company Profiles, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

Synopsis of Graphene Market

The Global Graphene Market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD ~ 811.40 million by 2023 with CAGR of ~43.0 % between 2016 and 2023

Graphene is an allotrope of carbon include graphite and diamond, which forms part of a large area of study in the fields of nanomaterial and high technology. Precisely, Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms having a two dimensional hexagonal lattice, bonded together through strong covalent bonds at atomic level. Incorporating Graphene into existing end user industry facilitates considerable technology developments and also empowers new applications.

Graphene has found in various end user industry such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, energy, coatings, electronics, chemical, and others. Increasing in demand of electronics industries is likely to drive the Graphene Market growth. The growing pharmaceutical, energy, coatings, electronics on account of developing commercial market particularly in North America and Asia-Pacific has increased the Global Graphene Market over the forecasted period.

Key Players

Key players of the Global Graphene Market are CVD Equipment Corporation (US), Vorbeck Materials (US), Graphene NanoChem (UK), XG Sciences, Inc. (US), Angstron Materials, Inc.(US), Graphene Laboratories, Inc. (US), BGT Materials Limited, Ltd (UK), Graphenea Inc. (US), Grafoid Inc (North America), Haydale Limited (UK), and Others.

Regional Analysis

North America is the largest market of Graphene due to demand in various end user industry such as electronics and aerospace in Canada, Mexico and US countries. The second largest market is APAC region including the countries China, Japan, India, and South Korea due to increasing demand in automotive, aerospace, and chemical industry. The third largest market of Graphene is Europe due to developing countries of this region such as Germany, Italy, and France. Latin America and Middle East also witnessed in growth of Graphene Market due to various industrial applications such as automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, energy, coatings, electronics, chemical, and others.

Segmentation

The Global Graphene Market is majorly segmented on the basis of type, end users and region. Based on types of Graphene the market is segmented into graphene oxide (GO), graphene nanoplatelets (GNP), few layer graphene (FLG), mono-layer & bi-layer graphene, and others (3D graphene foams, pristine graphene). Based on end user industry the market segmented into automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, energy, coatings, electronics, chemical, and others (composite, catalysts, filtration, adhesives), and based on region market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

