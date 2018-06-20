Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Offers Custom Design and Planning Services

Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd is one of the most prominent water park builders in China. The company recently announced that it is ready to provide high quality water equipment products, design, planning, and construction following the bigger demands of water park attractions, not only in China, but also all over the world.

Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd offers state of the art water amusement park design and planning. Clients simply need to express their ideas and visions of the water park they want to build and this reputable water park maker is ready to turn that vision into reality.

As a company that has more than two decades of experience in this industry, Trend Water Park knows that building a water amusement center is not only about the design. A Water park is also a business which the owner certainly wants to make a profit. This is why this company puts the most focus on the planning part to help the clients achieve the highest profitability. Besides creating the best aqua park design, Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd will research and manage the risks during the construction project so that the clients will get the most effective return of investment once the park is opened for public.

Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd holds the most market share in the water amusement industry in the country. Furthermore, the quality of its equipment is always guaranteed because the company manufactures its aqua park equipment in its own 200,000 sqm factory. With its own R&D center, this company is capable to develop the latest technologies in the water park industry as well as perform an excellent test and quality control. Supported by more than 400 experienced technicians, Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd k is ready to meet the demands of global clients.

About Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd

Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd is a leading builder of water amusement park and supplier of water amusement park equipment in China. The company was founded in 1994 and with 28 years of experience in this business, Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd has constructed more than 1,200 water amusement parks in various areas in China. Its water park equipment also has been exported all over the world from Asia, Australia to Europe and Africa. This company owns ISO9001 certificate and also appointed as a council member of China Association of Amusement Parks & Attractions, proving its reputation and influence in the industry.

Company: Guangzhou Trend Water Park Equipment Co., Ltd

Address: Xingve Av. East, Nancun Town, Panyu District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China.

Website: www.trendwaterpark.com

Email: info@gztrend.com

Tel: 86-20-39957689, 86-013602226974

Fax: 86-020-84761868