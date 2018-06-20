Jetmark Prevents Costly Lamination Redos with the Bubble-Free Pro

Jetmark offers the Bubble-Free Pro Table that allows seamless lamination in a single operation and perfect mounting onto boards of a range of thicknesses. The machine’s features contribute to an efficient, more productive sign making workshop.

[TULLAMARINE, 20/6/2018] – Jetmark, a trusted supplier of sign making products in Victoria, Australia, offers the Bubble-Free Pro Table that allows smooth mounting and lamination with little or no risk of redos. With a range of innovative design features, the Bubble-Free Pro Table delivers cost efficiency and increases productivity by eliminating errors in the mounting and lamination process.

Easy, Hassle-Free Mounting and Lamination

To address the common problems encountered in high volume projects, Jetmark offers the Bubble-Free Pro that allows easy mounting and lamination of large-scale digital prints of up to 60 millimetres in thickness.

Features of the Bubble-Free Pro

One of the principal features of the Bubble-Free Pro is its powerful LED lighting that allows sign makers to easily position media with the well-lit surface.

Equipped with a lifting roller and a pneumatic controller, the Bubble-Free Pro prevents the media from stretching or deforming during the mounting and lamination process. The machine also has manoeuvrable castors with brakes that keep the table in a fixed position.

The Bubble-Free Pro is available in a range of colours and custom sizes of up to 2200 x 5000 millimetres. Jetmark offers customisation for unique table sizes and colours matched to client’s branding requirements.

About Jetmark

Providing high-quality sign making products in Australia, Jetmark offers a full spectrum of inks, media and machinery at competitive prices. The company also provides large-scale trade only printing service for its customers. For over seven years, Jetmark has been known to be a specialist in the sign making industry with a team of highly trained, in-house technicians. Jetmark is focused on providing a quality customer experience by seeking to understand our customer specific business needs and ensuring they get the best value for money.

To learn more about the company’s range of products and services, visit http://jetmark.com.au.