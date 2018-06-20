Optical transport network equipment Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Introduction

With an ever rising demand for traffic over the internet,

telecommunication providers are struggling to develop new ways to

deal with it. The optical transport network equipment helps the

telecommunication providers to achieve their objective of providing

better services in addition to reducing their cost of ownership. As a

result, the optical transport network equipment market is anticipated

to witness healthy growth rates in near future. The optical transport

network is a technique to wrap all the digital traffic from multiple

services onto optical light paths and at the same time preserving

customer’s information, timing and management information. This

enhances the capability of transport networks to carry various data

traffic types such as Ethernet, digital video, storage and many more

over a single optical frame.

With the advancements in technologies, telecom industries are experiencing

heavy demand due to rising demand for internet worldwide and

increasing smartphone penetration in the market. Also, due to rising

internet use globally, the networks are becoming more complex to

fulfill the daily requirements of voice, data and video requirements

of the customers. As a result, Optical transport networking provides

a much more efficient way of transporting information for telecom

providers. In addition to this, Optical transport network equipment

offers various advantages such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness,

better monitoring and management, and highly secured services with

improved reliability. As a result, the adoption of optical transport

network equipment by the telecommunication providers is expected to

rise exponentially, which will pave the way for healthy growth rates

in the near future.

However, possibility of failures, high costs involved and lack of awareness

about Optical transport network equipment are the primary reasons

that can thwart the growth of Optical transport network equipment

market.

Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Segmentation

Global Optical transport network equipment market is segmented on the basis

of technology, End- User and region.

On the basis of technology, the global Optical transport network

equipment market can be segmented into Wavelength Division

Multiplexer, DWDM and others.

On the basis of end- user the global Optical transport network equipment

market can be segmented into communication service providers,

government and others.

Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Competition Landscape

Key Development

In June 2015, FUJITSU upgrades its FLASHWAVE 9500 and FLASHWAVE CDS,

optical network transport equipment. The up gradation was done in

order to provide devices with enhanced features such as enhanced

fabric capacity, high switching density, small form factor and

enhanced services such as cross-connect grooming.

Key Vendor

The key vendors in the global Optical transport network equipment market

Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Coriant, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co.,

Ltd., Infinera Corporation, Nokia and ZTE Corporation.