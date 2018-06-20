Prednisone side effects

Mild side effects from prednisone oral tablet may perhaps disappear inside a handful of days. Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if they bother you or do not go away. Get far more details about Side Effects of Prednisone

More widespread side effects

The extra typical side effects that take place with prednisone contain:

confusion

excitement

restlessness

headache

nausea

vomiting

thinning skin

acne

problems sleeping

weight achieve

Critical side effects

When you have any of those significant side effects, call your medical professional proper away. If your symptoms feel life-threatening or in case you believe you’re getting a health-related emergency, contact 911.

extreme allergic reactions

modifications in feelings or moods, including depression

alterations in vision

eye pain

infection, with symptoms such as:

fever or chills

cough

sore throat

difficulty or discomfort in passing urine

high blood sugar, with symptoms such as:

enhanced thirst

passing urine a lot more often

feeling sleepy or confused

swelling of one’s ankles or feet