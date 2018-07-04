Dipyridamole Market Revenue and Growth Rate 2016 – 2024

Dipyridamole is a yellow, odorless, and bitter-tasting crystalline powder. Dipyridamole is an oral antiplatelet drug. It is soluble in dilute acids, chloroform, and methanol but does not dissolve in water. Dipyridamole is a drug used in combination with blood thinners such as warfarin or aspirin to prevent the formation of clots after the replacement of the heart valve. Clots are a serious medical complication which could cause heart attacks, strokes, or blocking of blood vessels in the lungs. Dipyridamole is an anti-platelet drug which maintains a constant blood flow by stopping platelets from forming a clump and keeping the blood vessels open. Dipyridamole is used to treat and prevent myocardial reinfarction, blood clots in the brain, obstruction of blood vessels by blood clots, and transient ischemic attacks. Side effects of this drug include dizziness, stomach upsets, diarrhea, vomiting, headaches, and flushing.

Dipyridamole tablets are platelet inhibitors. Each tablet contains 25 mg, 50 mg, or 75 mg of dipyridamole. Inactive ingredients present in these tablets include colloidal silicon dioxide, hypromellose, lactose monohydrate, polyethylene glycol, sodium starch glycolate, pregelatinized starch, povidone, magnesium stearate, talc, and titanium oxide. Dipyridamole increases the power of prostacyclin by preventing the phosphodiesterase enzyme activity which increases the intracellular cAMP levels. It inhibits the cellular uptake of adenosine which acts on coronary vessels and is used to evaluate coronary artery diseases in patients who cannot exercise satisfactorily and increase the blood flow to their hearts, simulating exercise.

Dipyridamole exhibits several side-effects on reacting with other medicines such as theophylline, adenosine, and anticholinesterases, which may decrease its effectiveness. There are several precautions that need to be followed while consuming the dipyridamole tablet, especially in cases of low blood pressure, drug allergies, while taking aspirin or vitamin doses, and in pregnancy. It could cause severe allergic reactions such as itching, difficulty in breathing, swelling of the mouth, tightness in the chest, swelling of the face, swelling of the lips or tongue, irregular or slow heartbeats, weakness, and chest pain. One of the adverse effect of using dipyridamole is that it increases the risk of bleeding, so in order to stop the bleeding it is taken in combination with aspirin. Dipyridamole tablets should be used cautiously by patients with hypotension as they can produce peripheral vasodilation. Dipyridamole is available on special cases for the patients who have prosthetic heart valves after coronary artery bypass surgery (CABG).

North America and Europe are dominant in terms of drug production, and the dipyridamole market in these regions are predicted to develop vastly. According to a survey conducted by the national institute of health, Americans are at a severe risk of suffering from strokes over the forecast period. Therefore, a pharmaceutical company recently launched an aspirin/extended-release dipyridamole which is projected to reduce the risk of heart attacks. The consumption of this drug in Asia Pacific is also prominent, especially in China and India, in terms of registered diseases on a year-on-year basis. The rest of the world accounts for a minor share in the dipyridamole market; however, the market is anticipated to develop widely in the next few years.

