Glue Laminated Timber Market – New Business Opportunities and Investment Research Repor

Glue laminated timber is an innovative construction material. It is manufactured by joining pieces of lumber with moisture-resistant adhesives to create longer lengths. The lumber used for manufacturing glue laminated timber is special grade, which is directly purchased from lumber mills. Glue laminated timber, also known as ‘glulam,’ is flexible from straight beams to complex curve members. It is available in different sizes and colors. It is often known for its esthetic looks and strength. Advantages of glue laminated timber are high load carrying capacity with low density, easy to work with simple tools, high thermal insulation properties, fast construction, and availability of large span lengths. The general manufacturing process of glue laminated timber is as follows: woodworking, drying, sawing, lining, gluing, vertical saw, inspection, and product packaging.

The global glue laminated timber market can be segmented in terms of shape, end-use, application, and region. Based on shape, the glue laminated timber market can be classified into straight, cambered, and custom. Straight shapes are mostly used as columns, supports, and roof trusses. Curved shapes are primarily employed as ceiling and roof trusses. Custom shapes are used for special designs where attractive designs are needed. The straight segment holds major share of the market due to its wide variety. In terms of end-use, the glue laminated timber market can be segregated into roof truss, support & columns, furniture, stairs, and ceiling structures. Under the furniture segment, glue laminated timber is used for making drawer panels, cabinet doors, armrest, coffee table, sofa, etc. The support & column end-use segment accounts for key share of the market due to its wide use in residential and commercial applications.

In terms of application, the glue laminated timber market can be divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. The residential segment can be sub-segmented into detachable houses and multi-story building. The commercial application segment can be sub-segmented into sports halls & leisure buildings, public and administrative buildings, agriculture buildings, and others. Demand for glue laminated in wood-based homes is high in developed countries. The residential segment is estimated to account for major share of the market, followed by the commercial segment, during the forecast period. The industrial segment is projected to expand at a sluggish pace due to the low usage.

In terms of region, the global glue laminated timber market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The number of glue laminated timber made homes is rising at a significant rate in North America and Europe due to the ease of construction and esthetic looks. Asia Pacific is expected to be a lucrative region of the glue laminated timber market owing to the expansion of the construction sector in the region.

High degree of engineering efficiency, superior structural performance, esthetic designs, and design flexibility are likely to boost the glue laminated timber market in the near future. However, easy deformation, cracking of wood, and high cost may hamper the glue laminated timber market.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43043

Key players operating in the global glue laminated timber market include Structurlam Products Ltd, Setra Group AB, Canfor, Schilliger Holz AG, Binderholz GmbH, Calvert Co., Inc., Meiken Lamwood Corp, Eugen Decker Holez Industrie Kg, and Pfeifer Holding GmbH.

About us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S.-based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR’s global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact us:

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany

NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/