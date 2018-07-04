Marcus Evans Brings in Experts to Address Affordability and Accessibility in Housing Market

Marcus Evans proudly presents the 5th Annual Affordable Housing Africa conference which will take place on 16th – 18th July 2018 at the Cape Town Marriott Hotel Crystal Towers, Cape Town, South Africa.

The annual conference seeks to be the perfect platform for all key stakeholders to engage at global level and redefine the role of housing in today’s world. The 3 days conference will be featuring various sessions on day 1 and 2, focusing on different elements related to the affordable housing marketing in Africa.

Featuring expert presentation presented by renowned industry experts such as Andreas J. Zehnder President International Union For Housing Finance; Debra Erb Managing Director OPIC; Stephen Duggan CEO Housing Corporation Zimbabwe, Motebang Lawrence Ramashamole CEO Housing Association East London; Peter Rich Founder & Principal Peter Rich Architects, Patrick Kulati National Director Habitat For Humanity; José Miranda Regional Director – Rest of Africa AURECON; Pascal Moloi CEO The HAD; Anthea Houston CEO COMMUNICARE; Renier Erasmus CEO Madulamoho Housing; Dieter Bossow Principal Architect, Architects Associated; Anwar Swartz Deputy Director: Ministerial Task Team on Strategic Initiatives Western Cape Department Of Human Settlement; Aditya Kumar Executive Director Development Action Group; Lesetsa Matshekga Project Finance Specialist Gauteng Partnership Fund; Thihangwi Mudau Head – Centre for Research and Housing Innovation NHBRC; Rory Gallocher CEO Social Housing Regulatory Authority (SHRA); Rob Wesselo Managing Director International Housing Solutions (IHS); Kecia Rust Executive Director and Founder Centre For Affordable Housing Finance In Africa (CAHF) And African Union For Housing Finance (AUHF); Alastair Rendall Managing Director ARG DESIGN; Tony Marsh Director GARDEN CITIES; Jeremy Gorelick Senior Infrastructure Finance Advisor USAID; Michael Bolton CEO Chartwell; Marc Leistner Deputy Head of Regional Representation – Southern Africa & Indian Ocean European Investment Bank.

Debra Erb Managing Director OPIC who is speaking at the conference, shared the current state of affordable housing in Africa, “there are signs of progress, and a general uptick in investor interest in the sector, but in general the affordable housing market remains quite constrained.”

One of the key highlights of this conference will be the exclusive site visit to Belhar Social Housing Project and Glenhaven Mix Income Project along with the 3rd day workshop on Capacity Building for Housing PPPs

5th Annual Affordable Housing Africa is proudly support by African Union Housing Finance (AUHF), National Home Builders Registration Council (NHBRC), Concrete Management Association (CMA), Construction Review, To Build Africa and SA Affordable Housing.