Be an Eco-Friendly Company with LKM Recycling’s Total Waste Management Solutions

Being an eco-friendly business is beneficial for employees and the environment. LKM Recycling offers various recycling services to many businesses.

[SITTINGBOURNE, 05/07/2018] – Not only does reducing and recycling waste help the environment, but it also has financial benefits for businesses. Having a waste management plan can help businesses save money from landfill costs. Being eco-friendly can help a business improve relations with its employees and customers.

Appreciating Green Companies

Companies who increase their recycling efforts can use their environmental initiatives to promote themselves as a green business. The growing awareness among consumers for eco-friendliness means that it is no longer wise for companies to ignore green issues. Businesses need to adapt to what is important to their customers or risk customers voting with their feet.

Working in an Eco-friendly Office

A study by the Sustainability Research Institute shows that 72 per cent of UK workers prefer to work in an eco-friendly office. The researchers discovered that the more sustainable practices a business has, the more productive the staff would be. This shows that employers have to consider the impact they have on both the environment as this has an effect on the satisfaction of their employees.

LKM’s Waste Management Solutions

LKM Recycling understands that sustainability and corporate social responsibility are crucial for businesses. Waste management is one of the aspects that businesses cannot solve by themselves.

LKM Recycling offers cost-effective waste management and recycling services. They recycle various materials such as paper and cardboard, wood, UPVC and metal. The recycling company also offers general waste collection services for waste that cannot be disposed of through separate recycling channels.

Recycling specialists at LKM assess their clients’ container requirements and the type of waste produced to ensure their waste management package suits their needs.

