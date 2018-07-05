Gas Turbine Market Size, Analysis, Upcoming Trends, Price, Regional Outlook| Industry Analysis Report Forecast to 2023

The gas turbine market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The rapid industrialization, urbanization, and fast economic growth in the countries such as India and China will drive the market for gas turbines.

Gas Turbines are widely accepted under any situation around the world as they have very high power-to-weight ratio, compared to reciprocating engines. Gas turbines are installed in power generation, oil & gas, industrial, marine and aviation sector. The constant need for electricity and the unstable power supply situation in most developing countries will aid in the growth of the gas turbines market over the forecast period. Fluctuation in international trade of natural gas and continuing distress over stable natural gas supply are restraining the gas turbine market.



The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.