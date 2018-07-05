Transistor Arrays Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028

Transistor Arrays Market: Introduction

Increasing demand for the elimination of adoption of discrete transistors, and reduction of the overall size of the semiconductor board and costs associated with it, led to the introduction of transistor arrays.

Transistor arrays is a semiconductor component composed of two or more transistors in one package. The transistors are enclosed on a common substrate and are closely attached to each other. As a result, transistor arrays are of smaller size when compared with the use of discrete transistors. These are generally used for amplification and switching, and has the following applications: analog electronics, analog synthesizer, ham radio, LED drives, motors etc.

Expansion of semiconductor industry is leading to increasing innovation in transistor arrays as well. For instance, in September 2014, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION launched transistor arrays based on DMOS FET type output driver for enhancing the efficiency of the transistor arrays offered by it.

Transistor arrays market has witnesses a considerable growth in the past four years and is expected to witness a boom in the future, especially in countries such as India, China and the U.S.

Transistor arrays Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing industrialization and expansion of semiconductor industry, globally is expected to impel the growth of transistor arrays market, in terms of revenue. In addition to this, advanced features associated with transistor arrays such as compact size, reduced input requirement, resistance against high voltage, less power consumption, and higher efficiency (reduction in power loss) are also expected to be the driving factors for the global transistor arrays market. Besides this, increasing demand for semiconductor devices enabling high current gains (high current amplification) at low input of the same is considered to be a major driver for transistor arrays market.

However, issues such as complexity in the manufacturing of transistor arrays is a major restraining factor for transistor arrays market. In addition to this, issues such as high voltage drop between its base and emitter is also a factor hindering the growth and adoption of transistor arrays.

One of the recent trends witnessed in transistor arrays market is increasing adoption of transistor arrays based on DMOS FET type output driver, owing to the advantages associated with the same, when compared with bipolar transistor arrays.

Transistor arrays Market: Segmentation

Global transistor arrays market can be segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and region

Segmentation for transistor arrays market by product type:

On the basis of product type, transistor arrays market can be segmented as:

Bipolar transistor arrays

DMOS FET transistor arrays

Darlington transistor arrays

Owing to the advantages associated with it, DMOS FET transistor arrays are expected to witness a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Segmentation for transistor arrays market by applications:

On the basis of applications, transistor arrays market can be segmented as:

Electronics

Switch

Amplifiers

Temperature Sensors

Log Converters

Others

Amplifiers segment is expected to hold the majority of market share in 2017 and is, furthermore, expected to witness a considerable growth rate during the forecast period.

Transistor arrays Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the transistor arrays market are TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Nexperia, THAT Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, NTE Electronics, Infineon Technoloies, and ROHM

