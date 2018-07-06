5G Market 2018 by Trends, Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities Forecast 2022

Market Scenario:

5G is also referred 5th generation mobile networks or 5th generation wireless systems. 5G can be defined as wireless broadband technology or mobile network technology that provides high speed data and communication services for mobile devices, tablets and others. 5G can be considered as next level of 4G or the next level of mobile data network.

The study indicates that 5G is expected to deliver numerous features with large number of benefits. 5G aims to deliver data with much lower cost per bit compared with the current networks. Apart from it, the increase in data consumption will result in an increased energy footprint from networks. 5G therefore aims to consume comparatively lower energy per delivered bit than current cellular networks. The exponential increase in connected devices, such as the deployment of billions of wirelessly connected sensors, actuators and similar devices for massive machine connectivity is expected to place demands on the network to support new models in device and connectivity management keeping in mind all the security concerns.

The study indicates that 5G would deliver very high data rate everywhere with an extremely low latency and a very high reliability. 5G would also lower the device costs and lower the energy consumption. 5G would be available for a wide range of applications, use cases, wearable devices, smart homes and others. The 5G Market is segmented on the basis of components and application. The components segment consists of Phantom Cell, Access/Backhaul Integration, Device-To-Device Communication and Flexible Duplex Communication. The Phantom cell concept is based on a multi-layer network architecture that spills the control plane and user data plane between macro cell and small cell using different frequency bands.

Regional Analysis of 5G Market:

The regional analysis of 5G market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is expected to dominate the 5G market owing to the rapid technological advancements early deployment of 5G technology. Europe is also expected to gain a major in the 5G market during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region as a whole has a steady pace of progress in 5G market but it has been observed that countries like Korea and Japan are growing significantly in the 5G market.

The study indicates that companies like Nokia, Ericsson are partnering different companies in India like Airtel and BSNL for 5G network infrastructure. Therefore the study reveals that 5G market is expected to deploy worldwide by the end of forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the 5G Market are – Verizon Wireless (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), LM Ericsson (Sweden), Alcatel-Lucent (France), China Mobile Ltd. (China), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NTT DOCOMO, Inc. (Japan), Vodafone Group PLC (UK), Bharti Airtel Limited (India) among others.

Segmentation

5G by Component:

Phantom Cell

Access/Backhaul Integration

Device-To-Device Communication

Flexible Duplex Communication

5G by Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Retail

Home Automation

Energy

Utility

Healthcare

Others

Intended Audience

System Integrators

network equipment vendors

OEMs

Infrastructure vendors

chipset vendors

commercial banks

integrated device manufacturers

Network operators

software/application providers

user equipment manufacturers

network infrastructure integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

