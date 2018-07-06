Agricultural Disinfectants Market Research, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trend, 2023

Market Overview:

Agricultural disinfectants are majorly used to promote plant as well as animal health and protect them against microbial infection such as bacteria, virus, fungi and others. Disinfectants are extremely effective in reaching out the microbial infections and with increasing demand of animal products, growing incidence of diseases among the livestock, and emergence of greenhouse vegetable production, all the factors are influencing the growth of agricultural disinfectants market.

Due to increasing crop losses, it becomes imperative to address crop productivity issues. With changes in farming practices and adoption of modern technology leading to increasing acceptance of modernized farming and protected agriculture is driving the growth of the agricultural disinfectants market. Moreover, water shortages, deterioration of water quality and environmental concerns is further boosting the need of agricultural disinfectants to increase farm productivity.

Also, cleaning and sanitizing animal ranches is essential to prevent the outbreak of infections. Agricultural disinfectants holds vital importance in livestock industry as farmers use it frequently on newborn animals that are highly susceptible to diseases and infections, due to their underdeveloped immune systems. Also, the growing health concern among the consumers and keeping up the wellbeing, cleanliness, and prosperity of high-creating creatures coupled with increase in demand for meat products has led to the surge in sales of agricultural disinfectants. However, lack of awareness & low adoption rate and harmful effects of disinfectants is restraining the growth of the market. Nevertheless, organic agricultural disinfectants is expected to create a higher opportunity for agricultural disinfectants market.

Latest Industry Updates:

December 2017, DowDuPont invested in its Kauai operations under which the company plans to expand its Hawaii research activities and increasing staffing on island by as much as 50 percent.

April 2017, BioNovelus introduced new organic sanitizer, CR-10 Disinfectant

Competitive Analysis:

Agriculture Disinfectants market offers huge growth opportunities for the industrial players. Key industrial players are also investing in R&D and building partnership with farmers and distributors to form an integrated model to develop sustainable agriculture measures. The market is fragmented and marked by the presence of several large and small scale vendors. Companies are extensively investing in research and development owing to improve the formulation of Agricultural Disinfectants. Cost efficiency is also a major driver driving the growth of the market. Industry players are acquiring small market players in the market and tying up with distributors to meet the global demand. Strategic new product launches and innovations in the existing product line is the key strategy followed by the manufacturers to create product differentiation among their product offerings.

The key market players profiled in agriculture disinfectants market report are The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Nufarm Limited (U.S.), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Zoetis (U.S.), Stepan Company (U.S.), Thymox Technology (Canada), and Neogen Corporation (U.S.) among many others.

Market Segments:

The global Agriculture Disinfectants market has been divided into form, type, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Form: Powder, Liquid, and Others

On The Basis Of Type: Hypochlorites & halogens, Oxidizing agents & aldehydes, Quaternary ammonium compounds & phenols, and Others

On The Basis of Application: Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitizing, and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Regional Analysis:

The global Agriculture Disinfectants market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global Agriculture Disinfectants market is highly dominated by North America followed by Europe. Bio based agricultural disinfectants are expected to offer huge growth opportunity in North America and Europe. In Mexico, agricultural disinfectants are mainly used for the production of avocados. The U.S. and Mexico are the major contributors in North America for Agricultural Disinfectants market. In Europe, Spain and Germany are the major contributors of Agricultural Disinfectants and increasing livestock diseases is driving the growth of agriculture disinfectants in Europe. Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing market for Agriculture Disinfectants due to its major use in agricultural & livestock application and growing demand for meat products. In the rest of the world, Africa is witnessed to be the growing region for this market.